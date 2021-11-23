Golf pro Lucas Herbert shares the best cities to play golf

Young golf pro Lucas Herbert said cities in New Zealand and Czech Republic were his favourites to play in. Photo / Getty Images

Young golf pro Lucas Herbert said cities in New Zealand and Czech Republic were his favourites to play in. Photo / Getty Images

At 25 years old, Lucas Herbert has already played more golf courses than most people do in a lifetime.

After premiering at the European Tour in 2018, the Australian pro won his first tournament at the 2020 Omega Dubai Desert Classic and his second in 2021 at the Irish Open.

This season Herbert earned his PGA Tour card and quickly went on to win the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last month.

Even the most novice golfer will know some greens are better than others. According to Herbert, there are a few countries that stand leagues ahead of the rest.

While on the GOLF Subpar Podcast, Herbert said his two favourite destinations were Prague in the Czech Republic and Queenstown.

Herbert said Prague's "old-town vibe" was a big drawcard.

"They'll shut the streets down where you can't drive through and all the restaurants kind of spill out on the streets. It's amazing," he said.

Herbert visited Prague in 2018 during the D+D Real Czech Masters, which took place at the Albatross Golf Resort.

Albatross Golf Resort (Vysoky Ujezd) is located 20 minutes outside of Prague. Photo / Albatross Golf Resort

Located in a hilly 200-acre site on the outskirts of Prague, the 18-hole course cost around 30 million euros to build and presents a steep challenge of 6,858 metres when played from championship tees. A weekend game will set you back $160.

An aerial view of the clubhouse and the 18th hole at The Hills. Photo / AirSwing Media

Meanwhile, the Aussie golfer said Queenstown reminded him of Banff in Canada and was a great spot to both play and travel around.

"The New Zealand Open every year is in Queenstown, and every year I can play it I do and we just get a house with my family and a bunch of friends come over."

The Open has been hosted at the Millbrook Resort and The Hills Golf Club in Arrowtown.

Considered New Zealand's most exclusive club, Sir Michael Hill's private course was opened in 2007 and offers 18 holes across 250 acres of land. Green fees start at $550.

Herbert also said he was a frequent customer at 'probably the best burger place in the world', otherwise known as Fergburgers.

"Every night we are on the phone with them ordering like 15 burgers … It's just a fun week."