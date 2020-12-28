Go NZ: Five incredible luxury lodges for summer

A guide to some of the most stunning luxury lodges in New Zealand to rejuvenate your soul. Brought to you by the team behind our weekly Travel magazine, published on Tuesdays.

Helena Bay, Northland

In the winterless north, lies Helena Bay - a luxurious six-star lodge with just five double rooms, set among private beaches and pristine coves, overlooking the sea - you'll find binoculars on hand to view any visiting wildlife, such as whales, birds and dolphins.

Archaeologists have found the remains of five pā sites on this historic plot of land, and the area was later used by Croatian families to produce wine. The property was eventually cleared for farming, before being bought by the current owners in 2007.

Helena Bay is one of New Zealand's most luxurious lodges. Photo / Chris McLennan, Supplied

Delamore Lodge, Waiheke

Holiday like the rich and famous at Delamore on Waiheke, where Madonna, Justin Bieber and Alanis Morissette are all rumoured to have stayed, although probably not together. The glitz and glam of the guests belies the environment however - Delamore is a peaceful and private escape, atop a cliff overlooking the Hauraki Gulf, but only a five-minute drive from the ferry terminal.

Guests approach from the back of the property and are then led through to a wide deck and the hotel's Instagram-famous pool - an infinity-style example on the edge of the property. Further down the hill are fruit trees and garden walks for exploring.

Delamore Lodge's famous infinity pool, Waiheke Island. Photo / Supplied

Each evening, guests gather on the balcony to enjoy canapes and pre-dinner drinks together.

Split Apple Retreat, Abel Tasman

In New Zealand's sunniest region you'll find Split Apple Retreat, which sits atop a peninsula overlooking Abel Tasman.

Run by a doctor and a chef, Split Apple's focus is strongly on wellness - the lodge offers a saltwater infinity pool, private beaches and bush walks, as well as massages, acupuncture, yoga sessions and meditation. There is a Japanese Onsen hot bath, as well as saunas to enjoy. The Asian-Mediterranean menu is personalised for each guest according to their needs and goals, and cooking lessons are offered.

There are just three suites available, each quite different in design - facilities include Japanese granite baths, private decks and lounge areas, but children under 12 will have to stay at home.

Annandale, Banks Peninsula

At Annandale, they promise "gumboot luxury" (just make sure you bring your Hunters, or Red Bands at least). Here, guests have exclusive use of their villa, homestead or cottage (or the stables, which is a two-bedroom luxury loft apartment), so your retreat is entirely private.

Choose Scrubby Bay to enjoy a private bay surrounded by the hills of the Banks Peninsula, and space for a party of 14. At Seascape, there is room for just two - this is the romantic option, with an outdoor fireplace and spa, in a beautiful room set directly into the tussock hillside.

Minaret Station, Wanaka

You possibly can't get further away from it all than at Minaret Station, New Zealand's most remote hotel. There are no roads leading in - guests must take a helicopter from Queenstown or Wānaka, and fly over Otago at 3000m. The chopper will drop you just metres from your cabin.

Minaret Station, a luxury lodge in the Southern Alps. Photo / Supplied

In this remote glacial valley, 900m above Lake Wanaka, you'll find four simple but luxurious cabins, appointed with sheepskins and private hot tubs, and a shared central dining room and lounge. The lodge is off-grid - the water comes from the alpine waterfall behind it, and power is hydroelectric. The bar is open - help yourself to a G&T or wine, then take a place on the sofa in front of the fire.

