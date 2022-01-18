At 500-metres-long, the pier at Tolaga Bay Wharf is as long as it is cool. Photo / Supplied; Tairawhiti Gisborne

At 500-metres-long, the pier at Tolaga Bay Wharf is as long as it is cool. Photo / Supplied; Tairawhiti Gisborne

The inaugural Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival will see Gisborne erupt with performance, whakairo and taonga between February 3 –13. Three of the festival's performers share their top tips for visiting the region.

Jackie Clarke

Tolaga Bay Wharf

Go for the ultimate Sunday drive, just 50km up the East Coast to beautiful Tolaga Bay for a stroll on the historic wharf. It's a Category 1 Historic Place that's been lovingly restored (almost to its full former glory) by the hard graft of a local committee of supporters. At 500m,the pier is as long as it is cool. Being in its presence also gives you the opportunity to utter a sentence with the phrase "longest in the Southern Hemisphere" in it, which is an opportunity never to be sneezed at. On the way to Tolaga, stop in at Café 35 in Tokomaru Bay for a paua pie, but get in early because they always sell out.

Just 50km up the East Coast is beautiful Tolaga Bay. Photo / Getty

Raglan Roast

Raglan Roast on Wainui Road in Kaiti is the coffee joint that keeps the all-year-round Gisborne surfers caffeinated. Great coffee, friendly people, a big car park for the spatially challenged to pull into (i.e. me) and comfy couches where you can curl up and watch complimentary videos if it's a rainy day. They also do a very fine T-shirt.

Bronwyn Turei

Growing up in Gisborne, it seemed like such a huge world. The walk to primary school for example, was only three blocks but felt like a marathon. Kaiti Hill was a sleeping giant and to me, the sea stretched on forever. These are some of my favourite spots.

London Street Fish and Chips

Thinking of my favourite places that have stuck to mind, there's always London Street Fish and Chips. Hands down the best I know of. I never return home without a visit there.

Kaiti Beach swings

Absolutely magical. Still the only swings I know of that feel like you're flying out over the ocean when you're on them; that split second as you hang in the air at the top, the butterflies in your stomach as you drop down. It's pure joy. Giggling like an idiot is optional but I highly recommend it.

Hospital Hill

The view of Gisborne from Hospital Hill is another firm favourite. I know it's a residential area now but growing up, I lived on a street down the hill. Back then, it was just a massive water tank and small paved roads with a stopping bay. You can look over the city all the way to the sea and far beyond. There's also something very deep about the energy around there.

Midway Beach swimming

I have fond memories of wading out with my dad as he smashed through each oncoming wave like a brick wall – and swallowing way too much seawater because I'd forget to close my mouth.

Then there's Kaiti Hill, Sponge Bay lookout, Okitu Store icecreams, Wainui beach, Rere rockslide, Botanical Gardens, Lawson Field Theatre, War Memorial Theatre, Gisborne Girls High School, China Palace …

Honestly, there are so many places I love, I could go on way too long. So many amazing memories and people that hold special spots in my "Gisborne Girl" heart.

Sandy Mill

I grew up in Mangapapa near Hospital Hill in Tarāwhiti. As well as on Awapuni Rd near Midway. So as a child, I practically lived at the beach. These are some of my other favourites.

Gisborne Olympic Pool Complex

This is a fun day out for families if you are sick of the sand - which does happen, believe me. Spend some time at the adventure playground that is directly over the road.

Gisborne Speedway

If you happen to be there during the season, a great evening adventure is to head down Awapuni Rd to Gisborne Speedway. You will have a great time there, just remember to take earplugs.

Millton Vineyards & Winery

A great place for grown-ups is Millton Vineyards and Winery in Manutuke. A must-do if you enjoy excellent organic/biodynamic wine. The cellar door offers tasting and purchasing while the gardens are also beautiful.

Mōrere Hot Springs

A day trip to Mōrere Hot Springs, take a picnic, soak in the large indoor hot pool and cool down in the outdoor cold pool. Take a bushwalk to the nikau pools or book a private pool. If you don't pack a picnic, there is food available onsite. There are large open areas to kick a ball around as well as plenty of shade.

Soak in the large indoor hot pool and cool down in the outdoor cold pool at Morere Hot Springs. Photo / Gray Clapham

Other places that spring to mind include the Makarori surf break on a good day; excellent diving at Tatapouri and pretty Pouawa Beach. A picnic at the botanic gardens by the river won't disappoint and neither will fishing at the river mouth.

There is excellent diving and stingray experiences at Tatapouri Bay. Photo / Kerry Fox

Jackie Clarke, Bronwyn Turei and Sandy Mill will be performing in Homecoming Queens at Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival on February 9. Clarke is also hosting All that Glitters is Gizzy (Feb 8-9). Visit tetairawhitiartsfestival.nz for tickets and info.

Sandy Mill, Bronwyn Turei and Jackie Clarke perform in Homecoming Queens at Te Tairāwhiti Arts Festival, in Gisborne this February. Photo / Supplied

CHECKLIST: GISBORNE

DETAILSFor more things to see and do in the area, go to tairawhitigisborne.co.nz

Check traffic light settings, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz