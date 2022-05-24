The three-month trial is estimated to cost the government more than $4 billion. Photo / Pexels

Germany has introduced an unlimited public transport pass that costs less than $15 a month.

Costing just €9, the pass can be used on local busses, trams, U-Bahn and S-Bahn metro trains. Passholders will also be able to ride on local and regional trains.

The initiative was introduced in response to increased living costs, including hikes in petrol prices, partly caused by the Russian Ukraine conflict.

It will cost the government €2.5 billion (NZ$4.1 billion).

A three-month trial will start June 1 however federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing said it was "already a success", according to The Local.

"All of Germany is talking about local public transport," he said.

Those who subscribe to the travel pass already will have their fees automatically drop to €9 during the trial period.

The pass seems to be targeting daily commuter-like travel as certain long-haul trains and busses have been excluded. A pass holder also cannot reserve a seat for their travels.

Unsurprisingly, the idea has been popular amongst the public. According to a survey by German TV broadcaster ARD, 60 per cent of city dwellers were in favour and 44 per cent of people, in general, said they would likely want to use the pass.

The $15 monthly fee may seem cheap for New Zealanders, but it is still $15 more than what citizens of Germany's neighbour, Luxembourg, pay for public transport.

In 2020, the nation made headlines when it made certain public transport free.