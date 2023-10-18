A crying boy on a flight. The airline says the initiative can have a positive effect on parents travelling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.

An airline has made the extraordinary decision to introduce a “child-free zone” on its flights, which has sparked a furious debate online over their decision.

European airline company Corendon Airlines announced plans to introduce an “Only Adult” area where little ones are banned.

The company announced the adult-only zones will be available on the airline’s A350 flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curacao from November 3 this year onward.

According to Corendon, the zone will be in the front section of the plane and contain nine XL seats with extra legroom and 93 standard seats.

Walls and curtains will physically separate the adult-only zone from the rest of the plane which will create a “shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight”.

If you’re keen on an adult-only seat, it will set you back 45 Euros (NZ$81) for a regular seat or NZ$180 for the XL zone.

But the airline’s decision to introduce a child-free zone has sparked outrage online with some labelling the move “disgusting”.

“So apparently airlines are considering making ‘child-free zones’ on planes, and I can’t decide if this is a dystopian shift or not, but generally it’s really sad how little tolerance people have for children and babies - even acting like they shouldn’t be in public,” one person said on Twitter.

Another added: “I’ve noticed people seem more annoyed with kids in public than I’ve ever seen before. Usually, people see little kids and babies and smile or whatever but that’s seeming to slowly change. It’s weird and sad.”

But some believe the airline’s move will help all travellers.

“Last time I was on a plane, I thought, ‘I would pay more money to be on a plane without children’. Almost every time I fly, which isn’t much at all, there’s a child crying the whole time.”

“I will not tolerate a screaming baby next to me on a four-hour flight,” one wrote while another said: “It’s a great idea. I’m also in favour of obesity zones on airplanes.”

Another blames parents for their loud children, adding: “I think some of it is driven by changes in parenting. Like when I was a teen, a lot of kids seemed pretty well-behaved.

“But I see more and more young kids that are incredibly rambunctious and loud and the parents just sit there scrolling on their phones.”

One mum said she believed policies like this will put people off having children, saying having kids is already “an isolating experience” for parents.

But one bit back, writing: “Instead of bemoaning how people react to children’s poor behaviour, focus on teaching your kids how to behave in public.”

Explaining its reasoning for the adults-only zone, Dutch carrier Correndon said: “This zone in the aircraft is intended for passengers travelling without children and for business travellers who want to work in a quiet environment.

“At the same time, the introduction of the Only Adult zone also has a positive effect for parents with children.

“They don’t have to worry as much about possible reactions from fellow passengers if their child is a bit busier or cries.

“We also believe this can have a positive effect on parents travelling with small children. They can enjoy the flight without worrying if their children make more noise.”