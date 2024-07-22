“Last year, unfortunately, we didn’t have one.

“With the increase in tourism numbers, we just need that education perspective and... people enforcing how long you can stay in the freedom camping areas and keeping an eye on things.”

Other regions in New Zealand, such as Whangārei, have freedom camping ambassadors to ensure visitors know the rules. Photo / John Stone

Yorke presented at the council’s hearing for its long-term plan consultation on Tuesday, where she highlighted the issue in the Catlins - an area covering the south-eastern corner of the South Island.

In a strongly-worded submission, Yorke said she had taken up the matter with staff but had not received a satisfactory response.

Meanwhile, tourism numbers were on the rise with approximately 90,000 people visiting Curio Bay alone in 2023, she said.

“I was advised by staff that when the opportunity for funding came up, it was a brief turn around time frame, so it wasn’t applied for last year,” her submission stated.

“This is not acceptable.”

Key areas for freedom camping referenced in the submission included Fortrose, Weir Beach, Slope Point, Waikawa and Curio Bay.

At the latter, freedom camping was not permitted, but some visitors to the area flouted the rules.

Yorke said having the role moved people along who had stayed longer than their allotted time, which prevented facilities from overloading. It also helped in dealing with people camping in non-certified vehicles.

Certain freedom-camping spots require registered self-contained vehicles. Photo / Susan Botting

In response to questions from Local Democracy Reporting, council group manager regulatory services Adrian Humphries said his organisation had been without freedom camping ambassadors since the summer of 2022/23.

The role was an educational one, to inform people where they could camp and for how long, he said.

“Tourism Infrastructure Funding (TIF) was not obtained last year so there was no budget to pay for ambassador(s). There has been no indication from the new Government that TIF funding will be available this year.”

The council was currently reviewing its regulatory requirements and might request funding of ambassadors if it was deemed appropriate, he said.

- RNZ