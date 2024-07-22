In a strongly-worded submission, Yorke said she had taken up the matter with staff but had not received a satisfactory response.
Meanwhile, tourism numbers were on the rise with approximately 90,000 people visiting Curio Bay alone in 2023, she said.
“I was advised by staff that when the opportunity for funding came up, it was a brief turn around time frame, so it wasn’t applied for last year,” her submission stated.
“This is not acceptable.”
Key areas for freedom camping referenced in the submission included Fortrose, Weir Beach, Slope Point, Waikawa and Curio Bay.
At the latter, freedom camping was not permitted, but some visitors to the area flouted the rules.
Yorke said having the role moved people along who had stayed longer than their allotted time, which prevented facilities from overloading. It also helped in dealing with people camping in non-certified vehicles.
In response to questions from Local Democracy Reporting, council group manager regulatory services Adrian Humphries said his organisation had been without freedom camping ambassadors since the summer of 2022/23.
The role was an educational one, to inform people where they could camp and for how long, he said.
“Tourism Infrastructure Funding (TIF) was not obtained last year so there was no budget to pay for ambassador(s). There has been no indication from the new Government that TIF funding will be available this year.”