Free and Fiji at a five-star resort plus New Zealand's best travel deals

Castaway to an Idyllic beach in Fiji's Mamanuca Islands. Photo / Getty Images

INTERCONTINENTAL SAYS "BULA!"

Fiji Airways is delivering travellers from Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch to the blissful tropics forfive-night and sevennight summer holidays at the five-star Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort. Priced from $1079pp, double share, for a Garden View Room stay, this package includes daily breakfast,awelcome drink and a shell lei. Book by December14. Travel between February1and March 31from Auckland; between February 2 and March 30 from Wellington, and between February3and March 31from Christchurch.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/15129451for travel from Auckland; flightcentre.co.nz/product/15129520 for travel from Wellington or flightcentre.co.nz/product/15129589 for travel from Christchurch.

PAWFECTLY LUXURIOUS

Five-star treatment in a five-star, luxurious hotel is on offer for your canine fur-baby. The Hilton Taupō is opening its doors to dogs. Bespoke pooch packages (also known as "puppy playcations") allow guests to travel and stay with their beloved family dog — or even two. Prices for dog-friendly hotel rooms start at $360 and come with a dog bed, a special treat, food, a water bowl, and a "what's on" guide that details dog-friendly cafes, the best local walks and activities. There'saweight restriction for your pooch and guests must pay a refundable bond of $200. Contact: Hilton Lake Taupo, (07) 378 7080 or hilton.com/en/hotels/akllthi-hilton-lake-taupo

WHERE EAGLES NEST

Head to the Bay of Islands and spend two nights at the luxurious, five-star Eagles Nest in a First Light Villa from $2399pp. You'll be pampered with a 50-minute massage each, daily breakfast, and champagne when you arrive at the Tapeka Point location near Russell. Travel between January 28 and March 6, or between March 11 and April 30. Airfares and transfers are additional and can be arranged for you.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/bay-of-islands/eagles-nest-149030873

DAYS IN ABEL TASMAN

A three-day walk in the Abel Tasman National Park departs on February 6 and is discounted by 15 per cent to $1768pp, twin-share, for the full five-day package. You'll follow the picturesque coastal track, hiking through lush native vegetation. A local guide will help you navigate the tide when crossing the Awaroa Inlet and there's also a water taxi ride that will cruise past the Split Apple rock. Accommodation is a mix of cabins and lodges. Some meals are included in this package, which begins with a day and night in Nelson.

Contact: Intrepid Travel, 0800 600 610 or intrepidtravel.com/nz/new-zealand/walk-abel-tasman-national-park-137702

COAST TO COAST

A coast-to-coast road trip over five days is all pre-arranged for you, including accommodation and some activities, such as private bathing at Maruia Hot Springs and whalewatching in Kaikōura. Priced from $1075pp, twin-share, travel is available from January 5 to April 14. Pay an extra $185pp to cover car hire from Christchurch and back. Accommodation includes Punakaiki Resort, Maruia Springs Thermal Resort, and a luxurious glass eco-cabin, Kahutara PurePod, in Kaikōura.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/coasttocoast