The lawsuit claims Delta "discriminated against plaintiff because of her race". Photo / 123rf

A former Delta Air Lines flight attendant has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit after she was fired for posting an anti-Trump editorial cartoon on Facebook.

Leondra Taylor, who is black, admitted posting a cartoon on her personal Facebook page, which showed former President Donald Trump wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood while at a 2020 presidential debate against Joe Biden.

In the image, a speech bubble above a debate moderator says "Thank you, Mr President, for wearing your mask."

Following a review of Taylor's Facebook page prompted by a fellow employee, Delta "came across some political posts that it deemed to be in violation of its social media policy", according to the lawsuit filed in Atlanta's federal district court earlier this month.

In January 2021, a group of Delta employees told Taylor they did not "tolerate disrespectful, hateful or discriminatory posts," the lawsuit read. One month later a manager said her "political posts were racially motivated," which gave cause for termination.

The lawsuit argues Taylor's posts were "political statements, but they were not hateful or discriminatory" and Delta "discriminated against the plaintiff because of her race".

The lawsuit argues that the cartoon, "simultaneously made a statement about Trump's denial of the need for Covid protective measures, and that racial discrimination against African Americans was a systemic issue starting at the top, with the then president."

African American employees were also penalised differently by Delta for social media activity.

Taylor has sued for lost wages, general damages for mental and emotional suffering and punitive damages.

The image, which was created by editorial cartoonist Aisin, was originally published in the Montreal Gazette on October 1, 2020, following a general election presidential debate moderated by Chris Wallace. During the debate, Trump had been asked to condemn militia groups and white supremacists. Instead, he said, "Proud Boys, stand back and stand by."

In response to the federal lawsuit, a Delta spokesperson told CNN: "When Delta employees intermix Delta's brand with conduct or content that does not reflect our values of professionalism, inclusion, and respect, that conduct can result in discipline or termination.



"While personnel issues are considered private between Delta and its employees, the circumstances described by our former employee are not an accurate or complete explanation of the company's termination decision."