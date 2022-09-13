World leaders have been asked not to take private cars to the Queen's funeral on Monday. Photo / Inspira Studio, Unsplash

Foreign heads of state were reportedly 'miffed' after being told to take buses to the State funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Official guidance has asked the assembled world leaders not to take private cars to the event.

There are almost 500 world leaders invited to the funeral on Monday. Prime ministers, presidents and royalty from around the world are expected to descend on London.

Delegates have been asked to not bring guests "because of limited space at the state funeral service and associated events, no other members of the principal guest's family, staff or entourage may be admitted."

A squeeze on private air travel into the UK is also expected to be a challenge for London airstrips, with dignitaries being told to arrive early or park their private jets elsewhere.

"The royal funeral unit would therefore be grateful if accompanying delegations can be kept as small as possible. This will also reduce disruption and transit time at airports. Where possible, overseas representatives should plan to arrive in the UK at least one day before the state funeral or the first event, which they are attending," reads the advice.

London Heathrow's private air strip has no capacity to park additional planes, and royal visitors have been told to use other London airports or fly on scheduled commercial services, reports the Guardian.

The UK government said it would "provide coach transport" for dignitaries, to ease congestion on the narrow streets of Westminster and London.

The assembled world leaders have also been asked not to "display flags at any airport."

The prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed she would attend the Queen's funeral, along with Māori King Kiingi Tūheitia, Dame Silvia Cartwright, V.C. Willie Apiata and Sir Don McKinnon.

"It is a privilege to attend the funeral alongside other New Zealanders from different walks of life to pay our respects on behalf of all New Zealanders," said the PM, who departs for England today.

The huge number of nationalities represented and international politics in miniature has caused some headaches for royal funeral planners.

Only three countries have not been asked to send official delegates to the Queen's funeral. Myanmar, Russia and Belarus were absent from the invitations, according to the Whitehall sources of the Press Association.

Myanmar's government was involved in a military coup last year and the last two are currently under international sanctions for their involvement in the war in Ukraine.

Last week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian president Vladimir Putin would not be attending.

Iran is expected to send their ambassador to represent their Supreme Leader and President.