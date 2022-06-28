Losing luggage isn't fun but there are ways to make it hurt less. Photo / NZ Herald

Amidst the news of airport chaos, it's easy to feel nervous about making flights and connections, let alone your checked bag making it too.

While we can't control whether our bag gets lost en route, we can reduce the risk and make things easier for ourselves if it happens.

Here are a few tips to help you avoid losing your luggage or reunite with it quickly if you do.

The fail-proof tip

Obviously, the easiest way to avoid losing a checked bag is to not check it in at all.

If possible, try travelling with a carry-on when you can. This also makes check-in faster and you won't have to wait around for your bag on the other side.

Go for wheels

One unusual piece of advice is to use a suitcase with four wheels on the bottom.

According to baggage handlers, this makes moving the suitcase around much easier and could increase the chance of it making it onto the plane.

Pack smart

Fail to prepare, prepare to fail. It's best to assume your luggage may get lost in transit, so if there are any essential items you need at your destination, take them in a carry-on.

Alongside a spare change of clothes, consider bringing expensive technological devices, gifts and other sentimental items with you.

Additionally, if you're travelling in a group, consider splitting your clothes between all bags, so if one gets lost, you aren't stuck to one outfit.

Take a few photos

You may be able to spot your specific black suitcase from a mound of luggage but that doesn't mean a baggage handler can.

By taking a photo of your case before travelling, you can show it to airport staff if it gets lost so they can help find it.

While you're at it, take a picture of the inside of your suitcase, as it will help hugely if you need to make any insurance claims for items.

Upgrade your bag tag

Writing all your contact details on a bag tag may feel like a job done, but what happens if the tag is wrenched off in the rough and tumble of being loaded?

This is why baggage handlers recommend a more dramatic tactic and write your name and number in a permanent marker on your bag in case the tags fall off.

Otherwise, when purchasing a suitcase, go for one which has a bag-tag pouch built into the bag.

Check with the gate crew

When your bag tag is printed, take note of the numbers and codes before checking it on.

Most airlines will scan the tag's barcode when it is loaded onto a flight, and this information is available to gate agents.

So, once at your gate (especially during connecting flights), show the gate agent your bag code and ask if they can confirm the bag has been loaded onto the flight.

Go high tech

Apple's AirTags may be popular for keeping track of your keys or phone but recently travellers have raved about using them to locate missing luggage.

By placing a tag inside your bag, you can track its whereabouts via your iPhone, and see whether it made it onto the plane and to your final destination.