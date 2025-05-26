Flight check: Doha to Barcelona

Departure Airport: Doha is a vast sprawl of marble and glassed-in departure gates. Qatar seems to load the plane by zones, calling up people by number. I had thought this would make boarding easier but as no one seemed to worry about the zones, it really made no difference at all.

Arrival airport: Going through Customs was astonishingly swift. I picked-up my luggage from the carousel and was straight into the arrivals area with no further checks.

Seat: I snagged 38K a window seat for this leg and enjoyed the sight of Middle Eastern cities from the news bulletins unspooling below.

Crew: Attentive and unobtrusive.

Food and drink: Omelettes and coffee helped the flight time pass.

Entertainment: Qatar offers a wide selection of movies but I found it just as interesting watching the flight map or a live camera either on the tail or beneath the plane.

The best bit: The footage of the takeoff and landing.

The worst bit: There wasn’t one.

Final verdict: I loved the footage of the flight and seeing conditions on the ground. The video stayed on even as our wheels touched down, bang on the lit-up green line that stretched into the distance.