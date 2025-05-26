Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Flight check: Doha to Barcelona

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Economy seats are pretty standard in terms of size and comfort for a long-haul flight. Photo / NZHerald
Economy seats are pretty standard in terms of size and comfort for a long-haul flight. Photo / NZHerald

Flight check: Qatar QR137 Doha to Barcelona

From: Doha

To: Barcelona

Visas and requirements: Spain is part of the Schengen countries but New Zealand doesn’t need a visa.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Departure Airport: Doha is a vast sprawl of marble and glassed-in departure gates. Qatar seems to load the plane by zones, calling

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Travel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel