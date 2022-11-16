A flight attendant has revealed the bizarre item she always takes with her when she is working. Photo / Ekaterina Pokrovsky

Flight attendants are often a great source of tips on the essentials needed to make travelling that much easier.

Knowing what to take with you and what to leave behind can reduce the amount of stress and is something you get better at, the more times you travel.

But one soon-to-be flight attendant took to social media to ask for advice on what cheap items others in the travel industry deem essential to take away - and one threw up a bizarre item she swears by.

On social media, the soon-to-be air hostess wrote: “I’m curious as to what object or objects you take with you when you fly, whether it’s job related, leisure related, or something you just find useful to have on you.

“Bonus questions: which product/s would you recommend for a new FA to get? What brands or specific items would you always recommend going for or steering clear of?”

While most answer were predictable, suggesting items like powerbanks, phone chargers and adapters, one went a little more left field.

She explained that she never flies without a tube of superglue in case she needs to quickly repair anything while away.

“I always take superglue. It’s way more durable and useful than you’d expect.

“I glued the entire sole back on a shoe and it lasted the rest of a trip in a salty, snowy Canadian winter.”

Many other suggestions included food-related items and some home comforts while on the road to make your routine feel a little more normal.

One recommended tea bags or hot chocolate sachets for when they travel to cold countries.

Another said to bring your favourite condiments in case you’re in a destination where the food isn’t quite to your liking.

Another flight attendant also revealed you should never pack brand new toiletries in case it expands and explodes, instead suggesting to take partially used items.

“New toiletry products can explode in cabin pressure, so opt for partially full items.”



