Mamanuca Islands, Fiji. Photo / Supplied

FIVE NIGHTS IN NOOSA

Spend five nights in Noosa at the Mantra French Quarter in a Deluxe one-bedroom apartment, take a tour of Fraser Island and its beautiful 120km beach, the rainforest, and Lake McKenzie, which is just right for swimming. This package is priced from $949 each, double share. Book by January 25. Travel between May 6 and 25 or between June 12 and 30. The Flexible Free policy applies, meaning changes and cancellations are free of charge up to seven days prior to travel.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out bit.ly/3EWCYBB

Fraser Island Australia. Photo / Supplied

KĀPITI COAST

Fly, Stay and Play is a summertime holiday deal for the breath-taking Kāpiti Coast, with 10 per cent off two-night holidays, which include return flights via Auckland, accommodation at Raumati Sands Resort and two days of touring Kāpiti Island. Prices start at $1383 for a couple.

Contact: Air Chathams, freephone 0800 580 127 or check out airchathams.co.nz/packages/kapiti-package

Kāpiti Island views. Photo / Supplied

QUEENSTOWN GIN TOUR

New Zealand's first "gin-dustry" tour is departing from Queenstown on set dates from January 20. You can learn about the distilling process, enjoy a little gin tasting in Cardrona Distillery's private tasting room, Arrowtown's The Winery, where grazing boards await you, and the Gin Garden by Broken Heart Spirits at Arthurs Point for more gin tasting and a serving of traditional tarte flambee from Alsace. This three-night package is priced from $419 each, twin-share (discounted by $220 each) and includes accommodation at Holiday Inn Express and Suites Queenstown, Express Start breakfasts, late check-out and the gin tour. Travel between January 20 and February 16; February 19 and March 9; March12 to 18; March 27 to April 14 or April 19 to May 22. Book by January 28.

Contact: House of Travel, freephone 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz/gin

Queenstown gin tour. Photo / Supplied

AUSTRALIA'S GOLD COAST

Stretches of ocean and beaches await New Zealanders who book a five-night stay at the five-star QT Gold Coast in a QT King Room – a holiday that comes with a 10-minute helicopter tour over the spectacular Surfers Paradise. Priced from $879 each, travel between March 1 and 30 or between April 3 and 14. This deal comes with the Flexible Free policy, which means changes and cancellations are free of charge up to seven days prior to travel.

Contact: Travel Associates, freephone 0800 951 655 or check out bit.ly/3t04LyI

Gold Coast Australia. Photo / Supplied

FIVE-STAR FIJI

Luxuriate in the warmth of tropical with a five-night or seven-night stay at the five-star Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort. A resort view room stay includes daily breakfasts and is priced from $779 each, family-share for travel from Auckland and Christchurch for a five-night holiday. Wellington departures allow for a seven-night stay at the resort, priced from $945 each, family-share. This package includes the options of a four-day nanny service, a spa massage or two buffet dinners. Children eat for free (ages three to 12). Airfares are with Fiji Airways. Book by January 23. Travel from Auckland or Wellington between May 1 and June 29. Travel from Christchurch June 2 and 28. These family-share rates are based on two adults with two children aged between two years and 11 years.

Contact: Flight Centre, freephone 0800 427 555 or check out www.flightcentre.co.nz/product/15352939 for travel from Auckland, flightcentre.co.nz/product/15353008 from Wellington and flightcentre.co.nz/product/15353077 from Christchurch.

Check traffic light settings, vaccine requirements and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz