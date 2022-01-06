Five new things to do in the Coromandel this summer

Hillbrook Estate is set on the edge of a working farm overlooking a deserted stretch of Coromandel coastline. Photo / Supplied

1. Ride Coromandel

Built by a group of volunteers with a passion for two wheels and a vision to build a trail network that restores and protects the region's biodiversity and history, Ride Coromandel is a cycling hub that's a lot of fun to explore. There are two intermediate single tracks and grade 2, 3 and 4 descent trails in this great family spot which showcases the rugged hills and sea views of the northern Coromandel. There's also a skills park, jumps and all-weather pump track - fun for everyone from kids, to groups looking for a bit of adrenaline to those just wanting to take their e-bike for a scenic ride. ridecoromandel.com

2. Rassasy, Whangamatā

Rassasy is the new kid in town in Whangamatā for sharing plates. Think Coromandel Te Kouma bay fresh-shucked oysters, locally caught kingfish from the Aldermen Islands, Duck Te Aroha or a cracking short rib. This retro-styled restaurant is set in a character building in the centre of the village and on Speakeasy Sundays there's a Bootlegger's Cocktail menu, with some fantastic combos alongside the extensive wine list. Sure to be the place to be seen this summer. rassasy.co.nz

3. Gold Fever Experience, Thames

Here's a fever you actually want to catch. Spend a morning discovering rich gold mining days gone by at the new Thames Gold Fever Experience. Stop at the Thames School of Mines where miners were taught the science of how to find and extract gold from deep underground in quartz veins, fossick in the Rock Shop then walk through the historic working goldmine, the only one like it in the southern hemisphere. Go underground to try your luck at striking it rich and re-emerge into the daylight and watch the stamper battery reveal your fortune. goldmine-experience.co.nz

4. Coromandel Ocean Adventures, Tairua

The Coromandel is well-known for Cathedral Cove and the nearby coast but here's a chance to get a little further afield on the water. Coromandel Ocean Adventures take guests out of the harbour, up the coast to Boat Harbour and around Slipper and Penguin Islands. Skippered by a marine biologist and a professional diver, you'll get fascinating inside knowledge on the geology, history and biology of the area. Take in spectacular rock formations, intriguing birdlife, and pristine waters on these 90-minute tours. coadventures.co.nz

5. Hillbrook Estate

New Zealand is full of fantastic getaways in stunning secluded places and Hillbrook Estate is definitely one of those. Set on the edge of a working farm overlooking a deserted stretch of Coromandel coastline, this luxury estate has private access to a stunning white sandy Coromandel beach and offers accommodation for up to 20 guests across the Main House and The Stables. hillbrookestate.co.nz

This piece originally appeared in New Zealand Herald Travel here