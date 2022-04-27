Stay at New Zealand's premier sporting lodge with some of the best rivers around at Poronui. Photo / Supplied

Stay at New Zealand's premier sporting lodge with some of the best rivers around at Poronui. Photo / Supplied

Ewan McDonald has a line on the best fishing spots in the country

Ever since Māui snagged half the country on a line that must have had a heck of a breaking strain, fishing has been a favourite Kiwi hobby. And you don't need to wait for summer to get out there - autumn is a great time to get started.

With coastline, lakes and rivers wherever you look, there's no end of ways to throw a line in the water, for big-game or smaller fry, fly-fishing or flying and fishing, surfcasting or floundering. Most of us can head to the nearest beach, riverbank or wharf and try our luck.

Remember, you need to obey rules and these can depend on where, what and when you're fishing. Research the region's rules so you're up with the play.

That old rule, "Always ask a local," holds true, especially in Northland. Deep-sea fishers come from all over the world (well, when the borders fully open) to the Bay of Islands to snare yellowtail kingfish from Earl Grey Fishing Charters' purpose-built sportfish vessel, take a family snapper hunt or join their mates seeking marlin, tuna or hapuka with SpotX Fishing Charters.

Tamaki Makaurau might be our metropolis but it's still small-town enough to fish under the harbour bridge, at Mission Bay or Kauri Point, or think bigger and head into the Hauraki Gulf for snapper, kingfish, trevally and kahawai.

You'll find a guide to worthwhile spots at Fishing SpotX - fishingspotx.co.nz/category/locations/auckland

Freshwater fishing holes include Lake Pupuke, Takapuna, certain Waitākere and Hūnua dams or Lake Whatihua on Whatipu Peninsula. Any number of operators will show you the ropes – or lines.

Waikato offers the best of both worlds: trout are plentiful and trolling behind a boat is a good bet on the river and hydro lakes, or flick a line into the many streams. Less tranquil, no less rewarding, is surfcasting on the wild west coast. Drag a line behind a kayak on Raglan Harbour, fish from the wharf, go floundering at Kawhia or coarse-fish in shallow lakes.

On the Firth of Thames, Mussel Barge Snapper Safaris' three traditional craft allow guests to appreciate the surroundings and fishing on a stable ride to and from the mussel farms where snapper hang out and feed. Out of Whitianga, Warfish's crew take experienced fishers or novices to find kingfish, snapper or big game from Slipper Island north to Great Barrier.

The Bay of Plenty is an angler's and seafood lover's paradise: pipi and mussels, flounder in the estuaries, whitebait at rivermouths, kahawai and snapper easily taken from the beaches. Further out, bigger game prowls reefs and pinnacles. Kingfish are monsters, up to 40kg. In the depths are bluenose, hapuka, gemfish and bass.

Well-known spots are Mt Maunganui harbour entrance; Moturiki (Leisure) Island off the Mount beach and classic surfcasting sands from Bowentown to Maketū. The Tarawera, Rangitāiki and Kaituna rivers deliver food to kahawai, snapper and trevally and attract whitebait.

Inland, Rotorua is a fisher's paradise with trout in its 13 fishable lakes, plus several rivers and streams. Some of the country's biggest wild fish are in two little city streams. Plenty of licensed guides will show off favourite spots or you can take it up a notch with a chopper ride to a remote river. For families, Ngongotahā Trout Hatchery guarantees children will land a fish.

The Queen Mum loved Taupō's fly-fishing, with high-end options like Huka Lodge's luxury accommodation on the Waikato River banks, or Poronui, "New Zealand's premier sporting lodge". Several of our best back-country rivers are a short drive or chopper flight away.

Fishers of every age will enjoy Lee Breakwater in New Plymouth. Photo / Supplied

You don't need to be a multi-millionaire. Operators like Chris Jolly Outdoors will help you drop a line into the lake or try your luck at fly-fishing. Families can feed trout and, during school holidays, kids can learn how to cast and catch fish at the Tongariro National Trout Centre.

Just 10 minutes south of Taumarunui, Blazing Adventures will take you on a guided fly-fishing expedition; take it to the next level with a jetboat ride to secret spots.

Whanganui's coast offers surfcasting for snapper, cod and kahawai, with Castlecliff's North Mole and South Beach popular. Head to sea for groper, snapper, terakihi, blue cod and squid. Whanganui River's headwaters and tributaries provide top-quality trout and Lakes Wiritoa, Kōhata and Pauri are all managed fisheries.

Lee Breakwater is New Plymouth's worst-kept secret spot, lined with families on the weekend, perfect for beginners. On the Coastal Walkway, rock up to the embankments for a picture-perfect possie. Urenui Beach and river are another easy-as site, while at Tongapōrutu, fish off a kayak along the river or cast into the Tasman surf.

Mahia Beach is the ideal family-friendly spot for fishing fans. Photo / Supplied

On the Pacific coast, TZER Fishing Charters operates year-round out of Tairāwhiti Gisborne. In Hawke's Bay, Māhia Beach is a relaxed, family-friendly place, the small bays and beaches along the East Coast Road providing all types of fishing. Snapper Rock is named because… well, fishing and diving; Blacks Beach for surfcasters. Prinsys Tours will introduce you to the province's trout rivers and streams on fully guided and equipped outings.

Manawatū River's journey to the Tasman unwinds 170km of fishable water, though most angling is done between Dannevirke and Palmerston North. Expect brown trout: don't be surprised if you hook rainbow or perch.

There are plenty of other fly-fishing rivers hereabouts – some remote and not easily accessed – such as Mangatainoka, Makuri, Tiraumea, Tokomaru and especially the Rangitīkei. Kahuterawa Stream's pools and rapids near Massey University in Palmerston North are a treat.

In Wellington, Pete Lamb and crew will set up your gear and take you to the harbour's best and least-known spots, then fillet and bag your catch. For a truly Kiwi experience, Ngāwī is a rugged, isolated village on Palliser Bay, said to have more bulldozers per head of population than anywhere else in the world.

You'll need all hands on deck to pull in a fish at Stonefly Lodge. Photo / Supplied

The trusty old machines haul fishing boats in and out of Cook Strait's wild waves; amateurs find tamer options around Cape Palliser.

Across Raukawa Moana, Local Knowledge Charters in Havelock marina will charter you to D'Urville Island, where chances of catching big-game are, in fisher's under-statement, "extremely high".

Owen River Lodge is a fisher's dream. Photo / Supplied

Nelson Tasman caters, like Taupō, for both high-end fishers and tiddlers. Owen River Lodge guides present easy access to fisheries across the top of the island while Stonefly Lodge has the complete package for fly-fishing guests. Wild Cat charters take small groups – especially novices – into oceanside Abel Tasman National Park; at Anatoki Salmon Farm families can catch dinner (they'll smoke or sashimi it for you) or take it home.

On the Mainland's Pacific Coast, Kaikōura is a standout for beach, offshore and deepwater fishing. Local operators include Top Catch, Kaikōura Fishing Tours and Rodfather.

Drop a line at Anatoki Salmon. Photo / Kane Hartill

Hurunui may be a contender for the country's best all-round options. Braided Waiau and Waimakariri rivers offer trout and salmon (Hanmer Springs Helicopters access secret spots); Hurunui River mouth is one of the best kahawai hunting-grounds, with salmon in the surf too; Conway, Gore, Napenape and Motunau bays are renowned for surfcasting and offshore fishing.

Christchurch gets a gold star for families with The Groynes, a vast park where small lakes and waterways provide great trout fishing for children and experts. Everyone needs a licence (see link below). Add the Rakaia, south of the city, to those braided river joys; Birdlings Flat is the local surfcasting fave; high-country lakes Coleridge, Lyndon, Pearson, Georgina and Selfe are top trout sites.

The West Coast has more lakes and rivers than you can shake a rod at — not to mention 600km of coastal fishing. Fly-fish the trophy-producing rivers around Reefton or hit Lake Brunner, its rivers and streams year-round.

Weighing 10kg and more, Lake Tekapo and Twizel's hydro canals rear some of the world's largest brown and rainbow trout. Sizable salmon are released or escape from farms into our most popular freshwater fishery.

Most angling happens over summer but those willing to brave the high-country environment will be rewarded over autumn and winter. Tip: trout and salmon hang around the salmon farms for an easy meal. Copy them.

D'Urville Island offers high chances for a big catch. Photo / Supplied

Their mates lurk in deep, glacial lakes Wānaka and Whakatipu. While you can fish from their shorelines you'll need a boat to reach the best spots so best to hook up with a local guide. Alternatively, seek trout on the Arrow River or lovely Lake Moke, or freshwater perch in smaller lakes like Johnston and Hayes.

Central Otago Safaris will take you to Lake Onslow, Nevis Valley and Upper Manorburn and Poolburn dams. Being Queenstown, you can invest in a guided heli-fishing trip to back-country streams not reached by road.

Fast-flowing and sometimes difficult to access, the great Clutha and Waitaki rivers are probably best left to the experts.

Try fly fishing with Blazing Adventures. Photo / Supplied

Dunedin has myriad opportunities around its harbour, peninsula and sandy beaches. Drop a line off Karitane Wharf, around Port Chalmers, Careys Bay or Aramoana Spit. EziFish, Nature's Wonders and UntamedNZ are operators to check out.

Most Fiordland rivers and streams are open year-round so the hardy can rug up and venture into the hinterland, though Fishjet advises its Wilderness Heli Fishing is "highly weather-dependent and not for the fainthearted".

Southland attracts anglers from across the globe. Four major rivers - Aparima, Waiau, Ōreti and Mataura - boast picturesque and sparsely populated banks where you'll find wild brown and rainbow trout. From Rakiura Stewart Island, Gravity Fishing Experience offers an authentic fishing and foodie adventure. Yep, seafood and eat it.

For more information, check out the Government site (govt.nz/browse/recreation-and-the-environment/hunting-and-fishing/fishing) and Fish & Game NZ (fishandgame.org.nz/freshwater-fishing-in-new-zealand).

For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

