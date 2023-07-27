39,000 fans are expected in the fan zone for the France vs New Zealand RWC opener in Paris, on 8 September. Photo / Supplied, RWC; Ille de France

Hosts of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Paris has unveiled plans for the city’s Place de la Concorde.

From September 8, sports fans will be pouring into an oval-shaped fan zone to watch New Zealand versus France, as the first match of the Webb Ellis Cup.

The deputy mayor of Paris, Pierre Rabadan - who is managing the city’s responsibilities as host of the Rugby World Cup, and Olympics and Paralympics next year - identified the Place de la Concorde as the focal point for the upcoming sports fixtures.

The Parisian landmark is a central cultural site for France and has played host to the country’s most important events - from guillotines in 1793 to student demonstrations of ‘68.

Paris has revealed a "rugby ball-shaped" fan village in the historic Place de la Concorde. Photo / Supplied, RWC, Ille de France

From September 8 to October 28, it will welcome around 15,000 visitors, with additional capacity of up to 39,000 for the opening fixture of France against the All Blacks.

Live broadcasts of games will be shown in the historic square, on Fridays, weekends and whenever the French side is playing. Admission will be free.

The area is pedestrianised and the deputy mayor says traffic will be diverted from the East side of the square during games.

“We can imagine the enthusiasm around this match between two strong rugby nations,” Rabadan told EuroDay.

The village will admit its first visitors from 2pm on opening day ahead of a 9.15pm kick-off. There will be plenty of organised events in the build-up, including introductory sessions to wheelchair rugby, run by CAPSAAA.

The Paris Rugby World Cup fan village will host touch rugby and CAPSAAA wheelchair rugby workshops from September. Photo / Supplied, RWC, Ille de France

There will also be an ongoing touch rugby tournament and workshops for around 600 visitors a day. The Ille de Paris says schools and local rugby clubs and school groups will be given priority access to these events.

“Designed in the shape of an oval ball, the village will be fully accessible and adapted for people with reduced mobility,” said a tournament press release.

“The Paris Rugby Village has been designed to enable all Parisians and visitors to celebrate this international event, held for the first time in France.”

The oval-shaped events village will host a permanent studio for event broadcasters Radio Talksport RMC.



