It was their sons' love of peanut butter that kicked off the business for the Pickering family. Photo / supplied

It was their sons' love of peanut butter that kicked off the business for the Pickering family. Photo / supplied

Gary Pickering from Island Style Peanut Butter talks about favourite flavours, Bula spirit, and the best spots for hiking and snorkelling in Fiji.

We got the idea for the business when we were in Fiji visiting family, with our two sons who love peanut butter. We couldn't find an all-natural peanut butter so decided to make our own. We found a little roadside stall selling local peanuts and took them back to my sister's place in Nadi where we roasted them with some virgin Fijian coconut oil. The batch tasted great, and the coconut oil gave it that real tropical flavour. These days, our best seller is definitely our Crunchy. People love the toasted coconut flakes we add to the mix.

We live in Nasoso, Nadi. It's a great little neighbourhood close to all that Nadi has to offer. The thing I love most about Fiji is the laidback and friendly nature of the people, the world-renowned "Bula Spirit". Fijians are resilient people and face any problem or challenge with a great attitude.

Island Style Peanut Butter founders, Heather and Gary Pickering, say their toasted coconut pb is the best-seller. Photo / supplied

Everyone knows about Fiji's amazing beaches and world-class resorts, but I think more people should explore away from the beach. Take a day out and explore the mountains and the waterfalls, they're truly beautiful. There is a hike close to where we live, it takes you to the top of The Garden of the Sleeping Giant Mountain, the views are incredible. You can ask a guide from the local villages (Abaca) to take you up the three-hour hike. They have a wealth of knowledge of all the local plants, as well as the history and legends of the area.

Crunchy is the winner when it comes to the most popular jar. Photo / supplied

You can't come to Fiji and not try kava! I also tell our friends that come over to make sure they try kokoda. It's fresh raw fish marinated in lemon, lime and coconut milk or coconut cream. One of the best spots for kokoda is at a local legend Lance Seeto's restaurant called Kanu, he has restaurants in Suva and Nadi.

The snorkelling here is great too, and it helps to take a boat trip with someone that knows where to find the best spots. We really like the guys from Coral Cats in Nadi, they will take you to places that the big boats don't go, and the crew are heaps of fun.

For more, see islandstylepnb.com, and fiji.travel