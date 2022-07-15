For Hannah and Beauden Barrett, Fiji is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Photo / Supplied

Whether it's family gatherings, girls trips with friends or quiet escapes with All Blacks husband Beauden and daughter Billie, Hannah Barrett can't get enough of Fiji. Here, the popular influencer shares her favourite tips and hotspots for a dreamy island getaway.

Why is Fiji a special place for you?

It's my happy place. What's not to love? The friendly people, beautiful white-sand beaches, crystal-clear water and all just a three-hour flight from New Zealand. It's hard to beat.

When did you first visit, and has it changed over the years?

My love affair with Fiji dates back to when I was 6 months old, my family and I went to Castaway Island and I have visited several times since. Fiji feels like a relaxing, safe haven to me, as much now as the first time I visited.

When is your favourite time to go?

It's beautiful all year round. We often visit around December and January, which is the hottest time of year, but it is also the rainy season. If it does shower it's only usually for an hour or so. But if you want sun, sun, and more sun – I'd recommend going in July and August, to escape the Kiwi winter.

Do you have any favourite islands or areas to visit?

Denarau Island - Denarau is a great option if you have kids or teens in tow. There are a variety of resorts to choose from, a golf course, a water park, a nightclub and The Port, which contains several restaurants and shops. The Bula Bus does a loop between all the resorts so there are plenty of options for dining or a change of scene.

Intercontinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa - If you're after white-sand beaches and crystal-clear water, this is the best option for you. Just over an hour's drive from the airport, the Intercontinental is situated in a stunning lagoon on the Coral Coast. It's perfect for snorkelling and skurfing (similar to waterskiing but with a small surfboard instead of skis). Natadola, the world-renowned golf course is very close by, and there's a local village next door which is worth visiting; the locals are so welcoming and lovely.

The outer islands - There are some stunning island resorts just a short boat ride away from Denarau such as Vomo Private Island, Castaway, Six Senses (all very family-friendly) or Tokoriki and Likuliku (adults only). All of these islands have incredible beaches and feel secluded, perfect for those wanting to really switch off and recharge their batteries.

What are your must-do activities while there?

If you are staying in Denarau, a day trip to Malamala Beach Club is not to be missed. It's only a 25-minute boat ride away and has beautiful white sand, a wharf to jump off, kayaks and snorkelling equipment, plus delicious food and cocktails.

Top tip: if you're travelling in a big group, book one of their private beachside grand cabanas in advance. These come with complimentary snacks and butler service, as well as your own special part of the beach.

What are your top tips for travelling to Fiji with kids?

Fiji would have to be the most child-friendly country I've ever visited. The locals are incredible with kids and babies. Most restaurants are child-friendly, and most resorts have excellent kids' clubs or nanny services. I would recommend contacting the resort and pre-booking kids' clubs/a nanny prior to your arrival. A family favourite for us is dinner at the Denarau Golf Course - it's relaxed, they do great pizzas, there's lots of room for kids to run around and lots of frogs to chase.

If you're able to travel as a couple, what's your go-to place for a romantic getaway?

We absolutely love the adults-only Tokoriki Island Resort. The staff are incredible, and the location is truly stunning. We got engaged there in 2018. Since then, we've loved going back for our anniversary or a couple of nights here and there.

Any hidden gems that you were surprised to discover?

One of my favourite things to do is a day trip snorkelling out at the sand bar. When the tide is low you can swim ashore on the sand bar and it's the perfect place to park up for the afternoon with a couple of drinks. There's great snorkelling nearby and plenty of boat charters that take you out here, like South Sea Sailing.

What are your top tips to make the most out of a Fijian holiday?

Island Surf and Spa do great massages (they are just outside Denarau and will pick you up from your resort). On your way to your resort, I'd recommend stopping at the local supermarket and stocking up on snacks. There is also the farmers' market between Denarau and the airport, which has amazing fresh produce.

