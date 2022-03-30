Ashlyn Oswalt and Trapper the dog love getting outdoors together. Check DoC's website to find places dogs are allowed. Photo / Supplied

If your favourite whānau member is the family dog (we totally get it), you'll want to involve them in your holidays too. Ashlyn Oswalt has top tips for getting outdoors with your pet pooch.

From camping trips to water sports, dogs can thrive in outdoor activities with a little training, encouragement, and plenty of treats. If you're ready for your dog to join you outdoors, here's how to get started.

Before you begin

It's important to keep your dog's energy level and ability in mind when choosing your activity. Some dog breeds aren't suited for tramps or water sports and are better companions for short walks and couch snuggles. Age matters, too — puppies younger than 18 months are limited to short walks and older dogs are prone to joint problems. If you're unsure about your dog's ability, talk to your vet about the best approach.

My rescue dog Trapper, a husky/lab mix, is a high-energy dog who's been conditioned to outdoor activities since he was a pup. I always ease into new activities with slow exposure and positive reinforcement, and as he ages, we take more breaks.

It's important to understand your dog's limits and how they behave when they're tired, scared, or uncomfortable. Knowing these signs well in advance can save you from stressful moments where help is scarce.

Make sure your dog understands basic commands and you're confident with their recall if you choose to take them off-leash (in appropriate areas). Trapper is always on-lead, but has good command of "leave it" and "wait", which comes in handy outdoors.

Before setting off on any adventure, make sure you're recreating in dog-friendly areas. Visit DoC's website and select "dog-friendly" when searching for outdoor activities, or call the local DoC office for more information.

Tramping tips

Tramping is one of the best ways to enjoy the outdoors with your dog. There are plenty of options available — from short walks to multi-day walks. If you're using DoC's website, most listings include information on elevation gain, water access, and duration of the walk.

On hot days, I stick to walks that have a water source along the way and are partially shaded. Trapper tends to overheat and needs frequent breaks on exposed walks. Dogs can only regulate body temperatures through panting, so if you notice excessive panting or drooling, it's a sign they've overheated and need a water break. Like humans, dogs can suffer from hyperthermia, so watch for these signs early to avoid a problem.

When preparing your dog for a longer tramp, build up their endurance gradually. Most tramps include elevation gain, so add some hills to your rotation and increase the duration of your walk. If your dog will be wearing a pack on your tramp, use it on neighbourhood walks, and fill it with water bottles so they can get used to extra weight.

Finally, know your dog. Be prepared to take frequent breaks and turn around if your dog is not coping, same as you would for a human companion. Dogs that refuse to go a step further aren't trying to annoy you — dogs know their limits and will act out if they're uncomfortable going any further.

Camping holidays

With a basic tramp under your belt, you'll be able to step into overnight or multi-day tramping experiences.

Consider your dog's luggage. For overnighters, Trapper carries his own food, harness, treats, and poo bags in his orange backpack. While it's not necessary for him to carry it himself, it helps cut down on a few grams in my own pack.

At home, Trapper eats raw meat, so we switch to a high-quality kibble on the trail. Test out the food at home for a few days before you leave if it's new.

Where will your dog sleep? Trapper sleeps in our two-person tent, at our feet on an old packable puffer jacket that acts as a bed for him. Whatever you decide, trial your arrangement in the backyard, rewarding them for calm behaviour in the tent.

Dogs are not allowed in DoC huts, so make sure you bring a tent. Some huts have kennels, but if your dog has never slept in one, you'll risk a miserable night for all campers involved.

Water sports

What's cuter than a pup on a SUP? Trapper stand-up paddleboards with us and thankfully he's never been an enthusiastic swimmer, so sitting quietly on the SUP is fine by him.

When we first began SUPing and kayaking, we invested in a life jacket with a handle on the top, to pull him from the water in case he went overboard. We also stuck to the shoreline of calm waters on our first dozen trips, making sure we were able to touch the ground if we went overboard. We never have, and I attribute that to Trapper's understanding of "leave it" (used when we see him eyeing a bird or stick floating along) and our calm nature. Treats help here, too.

Many short trips can make kayaking or SUPing a success, so bring your vessel to your next swim session and go for a 10-minute paddle with your dog. This will help build positive experiences.

Winter sports

Winter can be an incredible time to try out new sports with your dog. Some ski fields allow dogs on piste, and Snow Farm in Wānaka offers well-groomed cross-country trails. As most dogs aren't accustomed to snow, invest in booties or a jacket if you're planning long sessions or their breed is prone to cold. Again, take things slow and give your dog breaks to create an enjoyable experience.

Enjoying the outdoors with your dog can be an incredible way to bond and to see New Zealand from a different perspective. Knowing your dog and their limits is the first step to having a great time outdoors, and giving yourself time to fully prepare for your adventure will mean a more fun time outdoors. Once you bring your dog on one outdoor adventure, you'll be hard-pressed to stop.

