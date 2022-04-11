Arm yourself with a Toyota Kiwi Guardians' adventure map this autumn and transform nature rambles into epic mini-adventures. And, with wooden medals up for grabs, even the most couch-keen kids will find their inner Robinson Crusoe, writes Ceana Priest.



Whether it's searching for mythical Boeing aeroplanes hidden in dormant volcanoes or clambering up craggy coastline hills for views across 4000-year-old dunes, the Auckland isthmus delivers a bucketload of family adventures to tick off as the weather cools.

And, with an adventure map from the Department of Conservation Toyota Kiwi Guardians, you'll easily get a few hours from the most reluctant youngster.

Download adventure maps from doc.govt.nz

Maungauika / North Head Historic Reserve | Devonport

North Head fortifications, Devonport. Photo / Rafael Ben Ari, Dreamstime

Go underground to explore beneath this volcano which erupted about 50,000 years ago. There's no "official" trail here, so let the kids go free-range to check off highlights at this former pā and military post.

Bring the torches and explore the maze of spooky military tunnels rumoured to conceal anything from decaying ammunition to two original Boeing aeroplanes deep underground.

Although these intriguing claims have proven untrue, they make exploring the tunnels more fun – who knows what you will find? Then rock-hop along the beach and finish the day by rolling down the grassy banks.

Need to know: Allow 30 minutes (about 1km). Toilets available. Parking at the end of Takarunga Rd, Devonport. Walking only. Dogs on leads.

Tiritiri Matangi Island | Whangaparāoa Peninsula

Tiritiri Matangi Lighthouse. Photo / Gary Webber, Dreamstime

Spot some of the country's rarest birds while exploring this pest-free island.

A network of trails winds past the country's oldest lighthouse still in operation – look out for the rare flightless takahē that often hangs around here - and through various landscapes, including beaches to laze on and lush coastal forests.

Hike up to Coronary Hill Lookout and count the 50 islands scattered through Tīkapa Moana/Hauraki Gulf. Swing by the visitor centre for the bird game and excellent displays, and chat with volunteers protecting this wildlife sanctuary.

Need to know: Allow two hours (about 3.5km) on the island. Ferry from downtown Auckland or Whangaparāoa Peninsula required. Walking only. No dogs.

Te Hēnga Bethells Beach | West Coast

Black sands at Bethells Beach. Photo / Michael Williams, Dreamstime

You'll earn your medal here! This challenging walk captures the rugged beauty and rich history of Auckland's west coast as it winds through native bush, over clifftops with amazing views and down to a beautiful secluded piece of west coast beach.

Soak up the views of the dunes, which have been building for more than 4000 years - don't miss zooming down the nearby Lake Wainamu dunes while visiting (even better on hot days when you can cool off in the dune-lake).

Keep an eye on the ocean, and you might spot the critically endangered Māui dolphin that sometimes visits the coastline.

Need to know: Some steep and moderately tricky parts. Allow 1 hour 30 minutes (about 4km) return. Parking just after the bridge before Bethells Beach. Walking only. No dogs allowed.

Auckland Botanic Gardens | South Auckland

Slithering eels, towering native trees and flower gardens to tickle the nostrils, this easy loop through sprawling botanic gardens has plenty of kid-friendly highlights.

Allow extra time for the playground while the kids find Keri the kererū and figure out what's so special about his poo, or peek inside the wētā motels to see the private lives of giant flightless crickets.

Detour to the Gondwana Arboretum primeval forest to see strange-looking descendants of trees that grew 150 million years ago alongside the dinosaurs. The cafe has snacks to keep everyone fuelled up.

Need to know: Allow about 45 minutes (2km loop). Dogs on leads. Hill Rd, The Gardens.

Ōmana Regional Park | Maraetai

Omana Beach Maraetai on the cycle path from Omana Regional Park. Photo / Soranz, Dreamstime

Let the bustling inner-city disappear into the rear-view mirror as you head east to this grassy knoll overlooking the Waitematā Harbour. There are more wide-open spaces than kids can conquer, a taniwha-themed playground and a sandy shoreline with coastal critters to discover.

Keep an out for the tōrea/oystercatchers and tarāpunga/red-billed gulls who live here. The activity trail takes in farmland, a former Māori settlement and regenerating native bush and wetlands. Bring the bikes and pedal two kilometres along the Maraetai Coastal Pathway to grab an ice cream at Maraetai Beach - the wide flat pathway is ideal for newly-minted riders.

Need to know: Allow 1 hour (about 2km) to follow the adventure map - extra for the bike ride. Dogs on leads within signposted areas. Ōmana Beach Rd, Maraetai.

Ceana Priest is the author of the family-friendly Outdoor Kid Auckland guidebook outdoorkid.co.nz

Checklist

Auckland

DETAILS

For more things to see and do in the region, go to aucklandnz.com/visit

For more travel inspiration, go to newzealand.com/nz.

Check traffic light settings and Ministry of Health advice before travel at covid19.govt.nz