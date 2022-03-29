The amazing, and largely flat, Hawke's Bay Trail network follows the coast from Bay View in the north to Cape Kidnappers in the south. Photo / Hawke's Bay NZ

What better family holiday, writes Alexia Santamaria, than for everyone to get on their bikes?

Cycling is definitely experiencing a huge revival as a family holiday activity. Whether it's the rise of the e-bike, which means the whole whānau can keep pace, a society looking to be more active, or Kiwis exploring our own backyard like never before, it can only be a good thing as more people don their lycra pants and helmets and explore Aotearoa on two wheels, instead of four. If you're thinking about a cycling holiday with your family, here are some ideas to get you started.

Starting out

You don't need to start with mountain biking or any official Great Ride (or even part of one) if you're just trying to see if your kids are interested. Get them used to cycling with you in easy areas like these.

Auckland

Get the family together and ride from Ōkāhu Bay to St Heliers, or as far as your youngest (or oldest) family member can cope. There's a dedicated cycle lane on the footpath to make it easier and the views of Auckland's harbour and gorgeous Rangitoto certainly add to the appeal.

Queenstown

The Kelvin Heights Sculpture Trail is 3.5km and pretty flat as it circles the Kelvin Heights golf course at the end of the peninsula. The sculptures make for some interesting stops along the way, if little legs and short attention spans are involved.

New Plymouth

The New Plymouth Coastal Walkway is perfect for all ages and abilities. Right at the sea edge, it's a wonderful promenade that families just love. To be fair, that west coast scenery is pretty hard to beat. Cycle as much or as little of this 13km track as your newbies can handle, then turn around and head back.

Rotorua

In among the famous Redwoods in Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Forest is the Mokopuna Trail, a great introduction to off-road riding as it's a smooth hard-packed gravel surface, easy for everyone to ride on. Pass through stands of Douglas Fir, Larch and Redwood as you enjoy the tranquillity of the forest.

Invercargill

Walk or cycle the banks of the Waihopai River from the Stead St Bridge to the Waihopai Dam. It's 15km in total but a map will easily show you the multitude of entrances so you can explore whichever part suits your whānau's abilities.

Christchurch

Hagley Park has so many paths just perfect to get small cyclists' legs used to riding with their family. There are a huge array of pathways to try out, both sealed and unsealed, all safely away from traffic.

Ōhakune

The Mangawhero River Trail is a well-maintained scenic 2km riverside walk and cycleway that takes you from the Junction end of Ōhakune to the town itself, following the natural flow of the Mangawhero River. The swing bridge midway gives you the option to cut the ride shorter if little legs can't cope.

Taupō

Voted New Zealand's Favourite Urban Ride in 2017, the 10km Great Lake Pathway in Taupō is perfectly suited to families and offers spectacular views across the lake to Tongariro, Ngauruhoe and Ruapehu. Grab the map and work out which bit your family fancies tackling.

Marlborough

The Taylor River Trail near State Highway 1 stretches along the river and right up to the Taylor Dam Reserve. It's a 5km return but with littlies you can pack a picnic and just do a small chunk. There are lots of river spots to paddle in.

Pump Tracks

Pump tracks are a great way to get kids used to cycling up and down inclines, learning to control their bikes for more challenging riding later. Here are just some of the many around the country.

Mataura Pump Track is just out of Gore in Tulloch Park in Mataura. The track is asphalted and includes three levels to cater for different riding abilities.

The pump track at Ride Coromandel is fun and safe for smaller wheels, while older family members can take on the downhill trails and jumps for their adrenaline hit. Perfect if you have varying ability levels and ages.

With a championship BMX Track, jump park, pump track and a paved learn-to-ride area, Cromwell Bike Park has it all. Something for the littlest of littlies through to daredevil tricksters.

Waitangi Mountain Bike Park has more than 40km of trails, including super family-friendly ones. Part of the set-up is a pump track perfectly located next to its cafe, in case adults need a caffeine boost to get them moving.

Newly opened Children's Bike Park in Stratford includes a flat, fun track around an oversized replica of Stratford's famous Romeo & Juliet Glockenspiel, as well as a pump track.

Lake Tekapo Regional Park is full of lovely picnic spots, an enclosed dog park, and 24km of cycling and walking tracks. All of the tracks are two-way and are shared with walkers and joggers, plus they have a pump track for children and adults to test their skills and have some fun.

Te Anau's Pump Track in the heart of town is great for everyone from toddlers to tweens. For more experienced riders there is a skate/BMX park right next to it.

Marine Parade in Napier has to be one of the most family-friendly beachfront areas in the country with its aquarium, playgrounds, mini-golf and - you guessed it - very cool pump track.

Getting older

As the kids get a bit older, that one hour ride can become a half-day, full-day or even multi-day excursion, depending on their ability. There are so many companies who make it easy to do a section of a long ride, coming to pick you, or your bikes, up or transfer your luggage to the next destination. Don't think just because a ride says it's four days that you have to do it all - there are so many options.

Alps 2 Ocean

Even though the full trail is 315km, a one-day ride on one of the nine sections of the world-famous Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail is still a ton of fun. The whole trail is like a beautiful summary of the best of our country - snow-capped mountains, native bush, rolling countryside, grasslands, stunning glaciers, lakes, rivers, canals, and of course, the Pacific Ocean. Choose a section your lot fancies, and enjoy.

The Central Otago Rail Trail is the easiest of New Zealand's great rides making it great for families. Photo / Central Otago NZ

Central Otago Rail Trail

The Central Otago Rail Trail is the easiest of New Zealand's great rides, making it perfect for families. And, of course, no one says you have to do all 152km - the trail is all off-road and regularly passes through towns and settlements, meaning there are plenty of places to enter and just ride a short section (a popular one is the 17.5km from Auripo Road to Ōmakau via the Poolburn Gorge).

Kawatiri Coastal Trail (opening this year)

Wild West Coast scenery and local history meet on the new, family-friendly Kawatiri Coastal Trail that will eventually connect Westport with Charlestown (stopping at Carters Beach, Cape Foulwind and Tauranga Bay). Aside from the stunning coastal views, there's wilderness, wildlife, and fascinating wetlands to be crossed via boardwalks and suspension bridges. From autumn you can have a taster on the Pūwaha section, an easy 5km ride from Westport to Carters Beach. Keep going for 14km on the next two stages – Kawau and Ōmau – and you will reach Tauranga Bay, home to one of New Zealand's most accessible seal colonies. It's currently 19.5km but the final trail length will be 55km. The best place to check for updates is kawatiricoastaltrail.co.nz

Remutaka Cycle Trail

This is Wellington's Great Ride, and can be chopped up into anything from a few hours to a full day - or if the kids are old enough you can complete the whole trail over 2-3 days. Starting in Petone and finishing in coastal Wairarapa, there's so much fun along the way - think hilltops, historical rail tracks, swing bridges, tunnels and lots more.

Dating back to 1898, The Hauraki Rail Trail is one of New Zealand's oldest railway corridors and travels through breathtaking Coromandel countryside and townships steeped in history. Photo / Supplied

The Hauraki Rail Trail

Made up of five sections ranging from 2-3 hours to 6-8, you can choose the one that best suits your tribe. Dating back to 1898, it is one of New Zealand's oldest railway corridors and travels through some breathtaking Coromandel countryside and townships steeped in history.

Te Awa River Ride

This scenic 60km river ride runs between Ngāruawāhia and Karapiro in the Mighty Waikato. It winds through rural and urban landscapes, passing waterfalls and historic Māori sites as well as cute shops and cafes. The website cuts it nicely into chunks with grade information on each if you don't fancy tackling the whole beast. The track is primarily wide, smooth and largely flat, making Te Awa suitable for cyclists of all fitness and experience levels.

Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail

The relatively flat Pou Herenga Tai Twin Coast Cycle Trail can be completed in two days and the majority of it follows the disused rail line. It's a truly spectacular cross-country journey from the Bay of Islands to Hokianga Harbour taking in some significant heritage sites along the way. There are plenty of shuttles and services to transport you from different points of the trail. Kaikohe to Hōreke is the most scenic but it does include a fun Grade 3 switchback section which might make it more appropriate for slightly older kids). Part of the trail between Ōpua and Kawakawa is currently closed.

Hawke's Bay Trails

This amazing and largely flat trail network follows the coast from Bay View in the north to Cape Kidnappers in the south. It's the perfect way to explore this area with your family with plenty of wineries, wildlife, Art Deco gorgeousness and great food to break it up. There is nearly 200km of trails to choose from and you can do anything from as little as one hour to multiple days.

