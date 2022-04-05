Taupo's Rock 'n' Ropes will up the adrenalin these school holidays. Photo / Supplied

Need something to keep the kids entertained this Easter? Try these active adventures around the country, so they can climb someone else's walls, not your own, writes Jessica Wynne Lockhart.

Volcanic Playground, Rotorua

"The floor is lava" is a game beloved by children worldwide. So, the drawcard of Rotorua's Volcanic Playground is obvious — although the engineers behind the new $40 million lakefront development will tell you it's no easy feat building a dual flying fox over a spout of geothermal water. Luckily, they found a way to work around it and since December, families have flocked here for the rope course, low-incline climbing wall, and outdoor climbing apparatus.

Clip N' Climb, Invercargill

There's something romantic about the notion of making it to the top of the "Stairway to Heaven". It's just one of the 15 different climbs the vertically inclined can tackle at Invercargill's Clip N' Climb in ILT Stadium Southland. The colourful nature of this facility isn't the only thing that makes it incredibly friendly for preschool kids and up — no climbing experience is needed, and an auto-belay system takes in the slack as you climb before lowering you gently to the ground. Clip N' Climb also has locations in Auckland, Tauranga, Ōhakune, Christchurch, Queenstown, Wānaka, and Dunedin.

Treetop Walk is an exciting family-friendly activity in Hokitika on the West Coast. Photo / Supplied

Treetop Walk, West Coast

An accessible experience suitable for wheelchairs and prams, the West Coast Treetop Walk— just south of Hokitika — floats 20 metres above the forest floor. Look beyond the tops of the rimu and kamahi trees and you'll be able to see nearby Lake Mahinapua and the peaks of the Southern Alps. The bravest of your little ones will love the ultimate challenge of the spiral staircase to a 40m-high tower, while the older children will enjoy the educational panels telling stories of the surrounding landscape, trees, and birds.

Adrenalin Forest, Christchurch

Inspired by army training courses, Adrenalin Forest has 100 fun-filled challenges spread across six levels, which increase in intensity as you go — starting from 1.5m and reaching heights of up to 20m. Not just a test of physical endurance, obstacles such as the commando flying fox and the Tarzan jump require problem-solving skills as well, all of which are supported by a Clic-iT safety system. It's easy to see why the adventure park has become so popular that it can now be found across the country, with additional locations in Auckland, Porirua, and Tauranga. Although it's an all-ages facility, participants must be a minimum of 1.4m tall.

Rock' n Ropes, Taupō

With "feel the fear" as their slogan, Rock' n Ropes doesn't try to hide the fact that this isn't an attraction for the faint of heart. A high ropes course, it's designed to push your limits and boundaries and — if you're into exposure therapy — potentially eliminate your fear of heights. If you've got a daredevil kid, they can even work on their stunt performer skills at the Rock Drop, where they jump from a five-storey tower towards a giant air bag, with no ropes or harness to save them. Those as young as 4 are welcome to try out the ropes course, but if you're looking for less adrenaline-fuelled afternoon, head to Taupō's freshly upgraded public playground. There, you'll find plenty more opportunities to climb, including a giant climbing web.

Todd Energy Aquatic Centre, New Plymouth

For those days when you're tossing up whether to go to the pool or to the indoor climbing gym, there's the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre. Kids can safely scale the indoor climbing wall inside the main pool and fall into the deep end. Two diving boards (including one that's three metres high) will get kids even higher. Then, when it's time to dry off, you can head next door to Kawaroa Park, which has seaside slides built into the hill.

Snakes and Ladders, East Auckland

The idea of Jumanji coming to life? Terrifying. Snakes and Ladders? Fun! (Provided there are no actual snakes.) At least that's the case at East Auckland's Snakes and Ladders Park in Farm Cove, where a series of stairs lead to slides of varying heights. Situated along the Pakuranga Rotary Walkway, it's the perfect place to stop after a scoot along the oceanside. Safe sandy swimming beaches can also be found nearby.

Napier's Anderson Park playground is one of the country's best. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Anderson Park, Napier

Arguably the country's best playground for kids who love to climb, the award-winning Anderson Park is a must-visit in Hawke's Bay. The $3.6 million all-abilities park opened in 2018, and since then it's been celebrated for its climbing and sliding structures, including flying foxes and a super-high and steep twisting slide, which kids must climb to the top of an equally high tower to access. This is the place where children can burn off energy, while parents relax in the tranquil surrounding gardens.

