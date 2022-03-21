After apologising, the CEO was forced to take temporary leave by Fairmont Hot Springs Resort. Photo / Unsplasb

The CEO of a resort in British Columbia has been placed on leave and resigned from two tourism industry boards following a sexist joke last week

On the first day of the BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort CEO, Vivek Sharma reportedly asked attending women to stand up to acknowledge International Women's Day which was the day prior.

The conference runs from March 9 to March 11. International Women's Day is March 8.

However, the kind gesture took a turn when Sharma finished by saying "Okay, now go clean rooms and do dishes," according to witnesses.

Sharma is also a board member of the BC Hotel Association.

Hours later, Sharma returned to the stage and apologised.

The leaders of the Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC) and the BC Hotel Association were also quick to issue their own apology on Twitter at 7.13 pm.

Please see below for an important message from Tourism Industry Association of BC (TIABC) CEO, Walt Judas; and British Columbia Hotel Association President & CEO, Ingrid Jarrett. pic.twitter.com/yaW10ZrMqc — TIABC (@TIABC_CA) March 10, 2022

"During a tribute to the incredible women of our industry at the opening of the 2022 BC Tourism and Hospitality Conference, an insensitive and hurtful comment was made that was completely inappropriate and deeply upsetting to all women, and indeed, all delegates of the event," read the statement from TIABC CEO Walt Judas and BCHA president and CEO Ingrid Jarrett.

"What was originally intended as a salute and acknowledgment of the tremendous contribution, talent, skill and professionalism of our female tourism and hospitality colleagues, instead resulted in a stark reminder of how far we have to go to achieve equality, respect and empowerment for the women of our sector."

By March 15, Sharma resigned from both TIABC and BCHA boards in a written apology.

In it, he said he was "very sorry" and regrets "deeply" the comments made.

Please see the following link for our BCHA Industry Update which includes an important message from Vivek Sharma.



LEARN MORE: https://t.co/YsVuaKpmaw pic.twitter.com/oB3a9RJTJH — BC Hotel Association (@bchotelassoc) March 16, 2022

"My unacceptable remarks did not set the intended tone for the conference and consequently placed TIABC and BCHA's board and staff in a very difficult position," Sharma said.

"I am also mindful that what I said does not reflect the views of either TIABC or BCHA, both of whom have worked hard to advocate for the tenets of equality, inclusion, and diversity in our sector."

On March 18, Fairmont Hot Springs Resort placed Sharma on leave and said they were hiring a third-party consulted to "conduct an independent review into the matter."

"Any discrimination is not acceptable and Fairmont Hot Springs Resort is dedicated to creating an inclusive and diverse atmosphere, where people feel safe to work, visit or conduct business," the resort said.