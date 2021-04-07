Fabulous luxurury travel deals in Firodland and Franz Josef

Five-days in Fiordland's Iconic Lodges: Fiordland Lodge, Te Anau. Photo / Supplied

Franz Josef Rainforest Retreat

Spend six days in the heart of the South Island's West Coast glacier country. A five-night premium accommodation and pampering package at the 5-star Qualmark-rated Rainforest Retreat in Franz Josef is priced from $4295pp. The two-bedroom Deluxe Spa Tree House accommodation shares an outdoor hot tub and is set in the forest canopy. This package includes a helicopter flight over the Franz Josef Glacier, entry into the West Coast Wildlife Centre, wellbeing and nutrition workshops and a massage. Book by April 16. Travel from May 29 and June 3.

Contact: Wellness Retreats, email mel@wellnessretreatsnz.co.nz or check out wellnessretreats.co.nz

Weigh anchor in the Idyllic Abel Tasman

Glamping in idyllic Anchorage, sea kayaking the surrounding waters of the Abel Tasman National Park and canyoning at Torrent River are all part of a two-day Source to Sea experience guided by Abel Tasman Canyons. Priced from $2426 for a family of four, this trip is fully catered. Book and travel by April 30. Write "Bumper Source to Sea" on the inquiry form when booking.

Contact: Abel Tasman Canyons, phone0800863472, email info@abeltasmancanyons.co.nzor check out abeltasmancanyons.co.nz

Gorge in Wairoa

Nelson's Wairoa Gorge Mountain Bike Park has teamed up with The Pear Orchard Lodge to offer a two-night holiday for families—and it includesaday of shredding the gorge's epic downhill mountain biking tracks. The Gorge has 70 kilometres of trails, from intermediate to extreme. Then relax at a selfcatering lodge on a working orchard.

Contact: The Gorge, Nelson, ph 021 489 065 Mondays to Thursdays by 2.30pm or The Pear Orchard ph (03) 544 5361, email stay@thepearorchard.co.nz or check out thepearorchard.co.nz/the-gorge-mtb-family-package/and thegorge.nz

Full Rangitoto Experience

Fullers360 has brought back its popular Auckland-to Rangitoto Island special, so Kiwis can cruise the Hauraki Gulf and explore Rangitoto. Two adults and two children can make the return trip on the ferry for $99. Rangitoto is a predator-free sanctuary teeming with native and endangered wildlife. Three sailings to the island each day offer this family rate until April 30.

Contact: Fullers360, phone 0800 385 5377, e-mail enquiries@fullers.co.nz or check out fullers.co.nz/destinations/rangitoto-island/



Fabulous in Fiordland

A five-day Iconic Lodges of Fiordland package, from $1389pp, includes a 20-minute seaplane flight and a Milford Sound Cruise. Accommodation on the first two nights is at Fiordland Lodge with breakfasts, afternoon tea and predinner canapes, plus a luxurious soak in a hot tub. Then, two nights are at Milford Lodge in a Riverside Chalet, including breakfasts. Travel throughout May.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or check out hot.co.nz/fiordland



For more New Zealand travel ideas and inspiration, go to newzealand.com