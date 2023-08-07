Numerous fatal crashes have prompted the FAA to allow tour flights to operate at lower altitudes. Photo / Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it was setting up a new process for air tour operators in Hawaii to be approved to fly at lower altitudes after numerous fatal crashes in recent years.

FAA regulations require air tour operators to fly at 1500ft (460m) unless they have authorisation to go lower.

The agency said it had outlined the new process for securing that authorisation, including recommendations for pilot training, qualifications and aircraft equipment. The FAA said it would thoroughly review each operator’s safety plan before it issued an authorisation.

“This process will help prevent situations where pilots encounter poor visibility and become disoriented,” said David Boulter, the FAA’s acting associate administrator for aviation safety.

In 2019, a pilot and six passengers were killed when their helicopter crashed in turbulent weather near Kauai’s famed Na Pali Coast.

A National Transportation Safety Board investigation blamed the crash on the pilot’s decision to keep flying in worsening weather. The board also said the FAA failed to do enough to ensure tour pilots in Hawaii were trained in handling bad weather.

Also in 2019, three people died when a helicopter crashed on a street in the Honolulu suburb of Kailua.

And earlier that same year, a skydiving plane crashed on Oahu’s North Shore, killing 11. Investigators blamed the pilot’s aggressive take-off for that crash.

US Representative Ed Case, a Democrat, cautiously welcomed the FAA’s new steps.

“On first review, this seems to be a serious restart attempt by the FAA to address escalating air tour safety and community disruption concerns,” Case said in an emailed statement.

But he said “it remains to be seen” if tour operators will comply with the letter and the spirit of the initiative and whether the FAA will enforce it.

“But even if they do, the end solution is strict compliance with all safety requirements and strict regulation of time, place and other conditions of operation to mitigate disruption,” Case said.