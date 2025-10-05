Advertisement
Exploring Penang: From rainforests to record-breaking waterslides with families

Tim Roxborogh
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Tim Roxborogh with 2-year-old Austin at Batu Ferringhi Beach. Photo / Tim Roxborogh

With its delicious hawker food, white-sand beaches and family-friendly attractions, Penang is the perfect spot for a cheap and cheerful getaway, writes Tim Roxborogh.

Sometime in the late 80s – probably 1989 – I snuck into the Shangri-La Golden Sands in Penang. I can still remember the squinting glare of

