Competitive pricing, out-of-this-world local experience, and innovative technology make cruising our own backyard a hassle-free experience, writes Jim Birchall.

Emerging from the pandemic, public tourism campaigns challenged Kiwis to “do something new”. But what would a post-covid New Zealand offer a local holidaymaker?

Being a 45-year-old male solo traveller, I was certainly in the minority among the mostly older, couple crowd, but I never felt alone among the more than 2000 passengers on the Majestic Princess, a visually striking “smart ship” originally built for the Chinese tourist market and now servicing Australia and New Zealand in the summer months before making its way to North America.

There was some initial trepidation when I joined the ship in Auckland. Given the predicted rough seas, the fact I once got sick in a floating restaurant didn’t fill me with confidence.

Worry subsided when I learned from one of the polite and helpful 1000-plus crew that the ship was fitted with state-of-the-art stabilisers effective enough to settle motion sickness sufferers who would usually rely on a handful of Fisherman’s Friends to negotiate sea travel.

I then completely immersed myself in the spectacular and generously proportioned cabin (which was actually a mini-suite) before a ship’s orientation which included a visit to the onboard casino, high-end shops, thermal suite ‘The Enclave’, and the top decks. There, a whole buffet floor awaited (included in the sail package), as well as cruise ship staples like pools and spas, a (free) icecream bar, a skywalk, chill-out areas and a ‘bigger-than-Ben-Hur’ outdoor superscreen playing the latest movies and sports.

The ship’s size could mean potentially spending some time feeling your way around, however, navigating was seamless thanks to an ingenious smart device worn by all passengers as part of Princess’ Medallion Class experience.

This personalised device is worn either around the neck or on a wristband. Its features allow passengers to find their way around the ship, have food and drinks delivered to wherever they are, and locate others on board. The medallion is linked to passengers’ ship account which prevents any nasty surprises on disembarkation, and it even remembers previous and popular orders.

Its accompanying app allows you to upload passport information, take a security photo, and fill out all cruise documents thus expediting the boarding process. You can also view all the onboard events, which include spectacular musicals, DJs, dancing, karaoke, and wellness and mindfulness seminars. Favourite events can also be bookmarked.

Personally, my favourite feature of my medallion was the device recognition that unlocked my cabin door as I approached from the hallway. Great for security.

There are plenty of both included and extra-charge dining options on Majestic Princess, including a cafe, pizzeria, buffet and bistro, as well as more formal options for lunch and dinner. There’s French flair at Bistro Sur La Mer (I was pleasantly surprised by the escargot starters), Harmony, which re-interprets Cantonese favourites to suit a western palate and Steak House Crown Grill that serves exceptional surf and turf.

There are several bars and cocktail lounges both poolside and below deck for those looking to unwind after a day of sightseeing.

Guests can research, choose and book their shore excursions through the MedallionClass app or on the Princess website at the time of booking their trip.

Our itinerary included visits to Rotorua’s historic Polynesian Pools, Paengaroa’s Te Puke Truffles, an action-packed day trip around Wellington and, in Picton, an unexpected quick trip to photograph the steam train Marlborough Flyer. The huffing and puffing of its 1915 locomotive Passchendaele made it appear almost sentient. From there, we boarded a water taxi soaking up the eye candy that is the Marlborough Sounds.

Gliding through the fairytale Tory Channel, we arrived on an island that is home to Arapawa Blue Pearls and Homestead run by Mike and Antonia Radon.

The trip included a tour of their in-house paua-growing facility and an explanation of the lifecycle of the paua and its pearl production, as well as a fascinating insight into land-based aquaculture.

After a visit to the shop where a cavalcade of pearl jewellery is sold and shipped around the world, we were treated by Mike to a lunch of exquisitely cooked paua that would turn even a seafood sceptic into a believer.

Lyttleton was the second to last stop.

Christchurch was next, and after docking at Lyttleton on a cloudless 34C day, we boarded a bus for a highlights tour of the Garden City. The spectacular weather meant the evening was spent on the Princess’ upper decks overlooking Lyttleton absorbing Vitamin D (and cocktails) and admiring the skills of low-flying pilots, hang gliders and what seemed like hundreds of board sailors and jetskiers.

In a flash, it was over, and on the penultimate night on board, the captain set a course for the Edinburgh of the South. The ship was to carry on to Australia but for me, this would be my last port of call before returning to my real life.

My perception of the realities of cruising had been shaped by Captain Stubing, cruise director Julie, and Issac the smiling bartender. The glamour and fun of the industry portrayed by the Love Boat is not too far off the mark.

Sailing on a ship like the Majestic Princess that affords so many luxuries, means the vessel itself can, on its own, be a destination. Going to sleep enveloped in Egyptian cotton sheets to the gentle sound of waves lapping against the hull is seriously underrated.

Add to that the thrill of waking up in a new port every morning, full of expectation to get out and devour the attractions and culture of a diverse and vibrant Aotearoa, and it’s safe to say I am now a cruise convert.

