From the wellness centre menu’s “bio-harmonising” selection of treatments, the cryotherapy session is described as helping to “activate the body’s response to generate warmth; blood is redirected towards the core organs and away from painful muscles or joints, calming inflammation”. They go on to say “cryotherapy has an emotional effect as its ultra-cold temperatures cause the hypothalamus to flood the brain with endorphins, easing anxiety and enhancing both mood and overall wellbeing”.

Cryotherapy plunges temperatures as low as -110C to stimulate endorphins and reduce inflammation. Photo / Anna King Shahab

Thumbs down! Within 30 (long) seconds I had pulled that handy signal to abort my first attempt. My heart had been racing, the lack of visibility caused by the mist had whipped me into a panic and I couldn’t fathom the idea of spending a minute (or two and a half, to be precise) longer in there. Thankfully, Nadia was used to that kind of reaction, and as I took a breather outside the chamber she assured me the mist does clear, I’d soon be able to look outside the chamber to watch the three-minute timer countdown and suggested measured breathing might help quell my panic. She was right. Round two went without a hitch – thank you, box breathing, and I even used the pointing up signal to let Nadia know I was game for getting the temperature right down to the maximum low.

Stepping out after my allotted time and into a warm, fluffy blanket for a wee sit-down, my skin prickled, I couldn’t feel my fingers and toes for a while and I was shaking, but I felt a clear adrenalin rush – I was laughing and grinning, my mind felt like it had had all the cobwebs dusted out of it and I felt an uprightness in my posture; my spine and hips felt light and pliable. I didn’t have any significant inflammation issues I could use as a gauge, but the general afterglow from my cryotherapy session seemed to last days, and I know it’s something I’d love to do again and again.

View from the treatment rooms at Layan Life by Anantara. Photo / Anna King Shahab

After a restorative plant-based sweet treat and herbal tea, I changed into a comfy provided set of black singlet and leggings and headed to the studio space to meet my therapist, Tas, who would be leading my Personal Stretching Session, which the menu describes as “an assisted passive stretching session tailored to your needs”, said to “promote muscle recovery and enhance performance”.

Assisted stretching sessions push muscles beyond their natural boundaries for deeper recovery. Photo / Anantara Beach House

I regularly practise yoga and Pilates on a reformer machine, which both offer some excellent stretchy moments, but having someone pushing your muscles beyond their self-imposed boundaries was something quite different. I wouldn’t describe the stretching as painful, although there were moments of discomfort, but overall I had the sensation of an itch I couldn’t quite reach being scratched. And boy did I feel lithe and limber once I’d gently and slowly got up from the mat at the conclusion. A+, would trade again.

Phuket’s newest retreat combines medical technology with traditional Thai therapies. Photo / Anantara Beach House

My visit to Layan Life, a new addition adjoining the family-friendly beachfront Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, was only for a day, but the wellness retreat offers bespoke three-to-10-day programmes integrating treatments with luxury accommodation and dining. The “biophilic”-designed space, nestling in tropical gardens on a lush jungle hillside, feels a world away from Phuket’s main drag. The striking split-level, light-filled wellness centre boasts state-of-the-art design and technology across its medical and holistic facilities, and neighbouring Active Zone and Outdoor Fitness areas offer plenty of ways to fit fitness into your stay, from muay Thai classes to zip-lining and windsurfing.

Chef Hong at Dara. Photo / Anna King Shahab

Farewelling the friendly team of wellness experts with a spring in my step, I joined the rest of my group for dinner at the resort’s lagoon-front restaurant, Dara. At the entrance, staff instructed us to each spin the dial to our respective star signs, then gave us a little horoscope reading to set the celestial tone for the evening.

There was to be telescope-gazing from the restaurant’s own observatory following our meal, but an incoming electrical storm put the kibosh on that. But any disappointment we had didn’t linger because the night was stellar enough as it was. Dara’s head chef, Hong, is serving up modern Thai cuisine that’s beautifully presented and equally satisfying on the flavour front, with inspiration coming from her mother’s cooking. Khun Hong put the stars right in front of us at the table that night.

Layan Life blends extreme wellness treatments with luxury accommodations in Phuket. Photo / Anantara Beach House

