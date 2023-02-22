Experience Parisian excellence in our top travel deals

Sunseekers welcome: Caloundra on Queensland's Sunshine Coast. Photo / Supplied

SUNSEEKERS REJOICE

Escape New Zealand’s autumnal chills by heading to the warmer climes of the aptly-named Sunshine Coast this May or June. Return Air New Zealand fares to Brisbane and a seven-night stay at BreakFree Grand Pacific, located on the waterfront, are priced from $1199pp, twin-share, from Auckland or Christchurch. Travel from Wellington starts at $1259. Book by February 26. Travel between May 7 and June 7 or between June 12 and 23.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/16449840 for travel from Auckland; flightcentre.co.nz/product/16449909 for travel from Wellington and flightcentre.co.nz/product/16449978 for Christchurch departures.

Crystalbrook Flynn. Photo / Supplied

CAIRNS AT YOUR PACE

Just a short walk to Cairns’ Esplanade Boardwalk, Crystalbrook Flynn is a five-star luxury resort, right on the doorstep of the Great Barrier Reef and the lush Daintree Rainforest. A five-night stay in an Urban Room, with daily breakfasts and a raft of bonus treats and excursions, is on sale at a starting price of $999pp, twin-share. The excursions are an Outer Great Barrier Reef Adventure and a full-day Green Island Discovery Tour. Bonuses include free use of resort scooters to explore Cairns at your own pace, discounted spa treatments and discounts at local restaurants and cafes. Airfares from New Zealand are additional. Book by February 28. Travel on selected dates, through to March 31, 2024.

Contact: My Queensland, 0800 526 452 or myqueensland.co.nz/package/cairns-crystalbrook-flynn-5-nights-urban-room/

St Pauls Bay on the Island of Rhodes, Greece. Photo / Supplied

A WEEK IN GREECE

Discover Athens, Rhodes, and Kos on a seven-night discovery holiday in the Greek Islands. Priced from $1695pp, twin-share, you’ll spend two nights in Athens, three nights in Rhodes and two nights in Kos. Daily breakfasts are included, as are shuttle bus and ferry transfers. There are also private airport transfers on the first and last days of your visit. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Book by February 24. Travel between April 1 and 21. Other travel dates are available at varying prices.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or house of travel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/UKE-GRC-discover-the-greek-islands-WEBCTT

Enjoy a luxurious stay in Paris with Sofitel. Photo / Getty Images

LIBERTE, EGALITE, HOSPITALITY

Two nights in Paris, staying at the “very French” Sofitel Paris Le Faubourg, is priced from $1479pp, double-share. This five-star hotel, created inside an 18th-century mansion, is known for embodying the essence of Paris fashion, art and luxury. Daily buffet breakfasts, a food and beverage hotel credit and a room upgrade on your arrival are all included. Book by April 4. Travel between September 1 and 6 or between September 10 and October 12. Airfares from New Zealand and transfers are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/accommodation/paris/sofitel-paris-le-faubourg-16331677

Take a family trip to Tassie at the Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo / Supplied, House of Travel

FAMILY-FRIENDLY TASMANIA

The attractions and tours on the itinerary for a Tasmania Family Getaway are sure to keep every member of your family captivated. Priced from $5189pp, family-share, this is a 12-night family holiday, designed for two adults and two children aged between 2 and 12 years. The trip can easily be tailored to accommodate a larger family or group. Self-catering-style accommodation has been carefully selected for the self-drive trip. Flights from New Zealand to Australia are additional. Book by March 31. Travel between May 1 and August 31.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/AST-tas-12-night-family-getaway-CMPTA3110

Be pampered at the InterContinental Fiji. Photo / Supplied

INTERCONTINENTAL WELLNESS IN FIJI

Book 5 nights’ accommodation (or more) at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa from $547 per night for two people, and get a FJD$750 voucher to use at the award-winning resort spa, voted Fiji’s Best Spa in the World Spa Awards 2022. This deal also includes free daily breakfast, high-speed Wi-Fi and non-motorised water sports, including kayaking and shore snorkelling for one hour. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer and is subject to availability. Book before March 31 for travel any time in 2023, to enjoy this exclusive offer. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Enquiries.Fiji@ihg.com or fiji.intercontinental.com/special-offers/summer-spa-wellness-package



