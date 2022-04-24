You can get around this city's attractions in less than 30 minutes on foot. Photo / Unsplash

Every traveller knows that, when it comes to seeing a new city, few ways beat walking.

Not only is it cheaper and less stressful than trying to navigate foreign transport systems populated by impatient locals, it's also far more likely to get you wandering off the beaten path and into chance encounters.

However, not all cities are made equal when it comes to walkability and a new study has figured out which European cities are the best for those who love to travel by foot.

The study, conducted by hotel chain Motel One, took Europe's most popular tourist destinations and then calculated how long it would take to walk between each city's most famous sights.

1. Bruges, Belgium

According to the data, it was Bruges in Belgium that took the top spot. In this city, you can see all the great tourist sights, from the Frietmuseum (a museum dedicated to fries) to the Begijnhof Bridge in just 29 minutes. Even better, the 2.3km it would take you includes just 3m of elevation.

2. Manchester, UK

Coming in second was Manchester, where you can get around six of the most popular tourist spots in 30 minutes and 2.4 km including the National Football Museum, Museum of Science and Industry, and People's History Museum.

3. Frankfurt, Germany

Frankfurt claimed spot number three, offering many tourist attractions in 2.7km across 35 minutes of walking. On this route, you can check out the quirky Städel Museum, decorative architecture in Römer and the city's highest point, Alte Oper.

Other favourites like Dubrovnik, Amsterdam and Prague also got top spots for having attractions you can easily walk between.

Europe's best cities for walkers

1. Bruges, Belgium

2. Manchester, UK

3. Frankfurt, Germany

4. Dubrovnik, Croatia

5. Leipzig, Germany

6. Zurich, Switzerland

7. Venice, Italy

8. Amsterdam, Netherlands

9. Milan, Italy

10. Prague, Czech Republic