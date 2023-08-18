Two Australian travellers have spoken out about a series of disgusting experiences they had during a summer holiday in Europe.

Like many travellers, Liv Hull and Demi Rutter from Sydney escaped the southern hemisphere winter and travelled to Europe in June.

However, it hasn’t been all picturesque hotels and luxurious experiences according to the pair, who said one part of the trip was so disgusting it had to potential to cut their trip short.

Here are some horrifying experiences they had while on holiday:

In a video posted to TikTok titled “Hostel Icks”, Hull and Rutter described their experience at a hostel in Europe. Speaking to the camera, the pair said they hadn’t stayed at a hostel during their trip but quickly realised they “weren’t ready for hostel life”.

In a long list of complaints, they said the first issue was seeing a roommate wander around the shared room totally naked.

“I don’t know what the common courtesy is for what you wear in a hostel,” they said, but they had expected fellow guests to at least cover up a little.

Other unusual guest behaviour included seeing many people sleep with their eyes wide open. Something Rutter described as “f***ed up”.

“If you’re one of those people, please wear an eye mask,” Hull added.

@livhull_ I now know why hostels are the cheapest form of accommodation eurosummer hostels icks iykyk ♬ original sound - Liv Hull

The unisex showers weren’t much better, with Hull claiming the shower head fell off at one point, while the drains were clogged up with “everyone’s hair”.

At another hostel, Hull said they were also treated to comically saggy mattresses. “I didn’t think I was that large of a human,” Hull joked, as she described laying on a top bunk and feeling the mattress bow under the pressure.

“I literally thought I was gonna sleep literally on top of the guy below me,” she said.

The pair also said fellow roommates hadn’t been nearly as friendly as they had anticipated. Despite striking up conversations with people, they said they never made friends.

‘We have discovered we f***ing hate hostels. We don’t cope unless it’s maybe five stars or above,’ Hull concluded.

“Glad we didn’t book our whole Europe [trip] in hostels like our original plan because I would’ve been home two months ago.”

The video, posted five days ago, has been viewed almost 60,000 times and many viewers left comments sharing their own annoying hostel experiences.

“What about the person who hits snooze on their alarm for about 3 hours?” one person wrote. “Experienced this once in a hostel in Bali,” another added.

However, others jumped in to defend hostels, claiming the girls must have simply had bad luck as some hostels were great to stay in.