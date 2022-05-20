Certain travellers will have to apply and pay a fee in 2023 when visiting certain parts of Europe. Photo / 123rf

Certain travellers will have to apply and pay a fee in 2023 when visiting certain parts of Europe. Photo / 123rf

Kiwis planning a 2023 Europe trip will need to apply for approval before their flight when visiting certain countries.

As one of the EU's visa-wavier countries, Kiwis currently do not need a visa to travel within the Schengen area, which is primarily made up of European nations like France, Spain, Italy and Greece.

However, in 2023 visa-wavier foreigners will have to register through the European Travel Information and Authorization System before travel.

This process will be far easier than applying for a visa but more difficult than simply entering, as we've previously been able to do.

Who will need to register?

If you are from one of the EU's visa-wavier countries, such as New Zealand, Australia and the US, you will need an ETIAS to visit the Schengen area for short-term stays.

Any stay longer than 90 days will require additional documentation.

When will the requirement be implemented?

According to the European Union website, ETIAS is expected to be operational in May 2023.

The European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) is currently not operational and is not collecting applications for travel authorisations.

How do travellers register?

Once the system has an operational website, travellers must visit this and complete an online application. This will involve presenting personal details relating to identity, health and criminal record.

Registration will cost €7 (NZ$11.60) for those aged 18 to 70 years. Other age groups will be free but must still register.

Most submissions will take just a few minutes to be processed and last for three years.

What is the reason for the new step?

A primary reason for implementing the system, according to an EU statement, is security.

Since little information is collected on travellers visiting the EU visa-free, the ETIAS will "help identify potential security or irregular migration risks before visa-free travellers arrive at the EU border and better monitor who is crossing the EU borders."

By collecting additional information from visitors, the EU claim they can better prevent "cross-border crime and terrorism."

Why are some websites currently accepting applications for an ETIAS?

Large changes in visa or entry policy present ample opportunity to scam unknowing travellers.

After the US implemented a Visa Wavier Programme called ESTA, Kiwis were reportedly scammed into paying ten times the actual cost for an application by deceptively convincing copycat websites.

Under "Importance Notice" the offical EU website states "the date from which travellers will be able to apply will be published on this web site."

What places are part of the Schengen area?

Today, 26 nations are Schengen members, 22 of which are also part of the EU, like France, Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece.

Four member nations are not part of the EU; Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Lichtenstein.

Ireland and some other EU member countries not in the Schengen area.

Russia, Serbia, Turkey and several countries bordering the EU are also not part of the scheme.

The UK is not part of the Schengen area.

Croatia, Cyprus, Bulgaria and Romania are expected to become Schengen members by the end of 2022.

What do travellers need to do when visiting places in the EU that are not Schengen members?

These destinations will have their own unique entry requirements.