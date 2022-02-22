Endless Summer: The best late surf breaks in New Zealand

A lot of surfing is about waiting.

Waiting for the next wave, the next weather window, waiting for next summer.

There's a danger if you keep on waiting for a better break you'll never get any surfing done at all. Stop putting it off!

The wet suits may get thicker, the weekends shorter, but waves keep on coming all year round.

If - like some of us - you have been waiting to learn how to surf, late summer is the perfect time to pick up the sport. The tropical waters arriving from the South Pacific means the waves stay full of surfers, long after the summer crowds have left the beach. Because, who needs an audience?

We've rounded up the best surf breaks in New Zealand to learn or refine your skills in time for next year.

Who says you can't teach an old salty dog new tricks?