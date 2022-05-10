Emirates has added 56 premium economy seats to their A380 flights into Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

The superjumbo 'Queens of the Sky' are returning to Christchurch this December with some suitably regal upgrades to their upholstery.

Emirates' are deploying their newly refurbished A380 fleet to New Zealand, along with 56 premium economy seats. This new cabin class is being rolled out from August on select routes from Dubai - London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Sydney and Christchurch - to target the demand for more premium seats on long-haul flights.

Emirates' President Tim Clark said that New Zealand was singled out as a perfect fit for trialling the service.

"We currently have six A380s equipped with this cabin class, which limits our initial deployment, but our intention is to offer this experience to many more markets across our network."

The airline's regional manager for New Zealand, Chris Lethbridge called the new seat class a "game changer for New Zealand".

Speaking to the Herald Lethbridge said that while demand was hard to gauge there was clearly an appetite for a return of business and premium travel classes. Seats will on sale from June 1.

What exactly do you get for your Premium Economy Fare?

Pre-pandemic many airlines serving New Zealand were toying with the introduction of a cabin class between economy and business. Air New Zealand, United and others found there were plenty of travellers willing to upgrade for a modicum more comfort on the 17 hour long-haul routes.

Hence - Premium Economy.

The name sounds pretty self explanatory, but what exactly does a fare get you?

Emirates hopes an upgraded meal service will tempt travellers into the new premium economy cabin. Photo / Supplied

While a ticket won't get you into any lounges in Dubai, Emirates says Premium Economy will have their own check-in area. It's more about flight comfort than airport experience.

There's no lie flat, but almost, adding an 8 inch recline to the 40 inch seats mean you'll get shut-eye but not a stiff neck.

Using high-end materials, including wood panelling and cream leather upholstery, the seats are a taster of the Emirates business class cabin. Speaking of which: a built in cocktail side table and extra tray-space make room for an upgraded dining experience.

Catering and meal service have also got an upgrade in premium economy. With its own menu and dinner service served with linen, glassware and steel cutlery - the new class aims to offer 'elevated' catering to lure passengers into the 56 seats at the fore of the main deck.