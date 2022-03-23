The daughter of the Russian President's spokesman is 'upset' at international travel sanctions for ruining her holiday plans.

Dmitry Peskov's 24-year-old daughter, Elizaveta Peskova, reportedly said the sanctions imposed on her family didn't cause financial harm but were completely unfair and unfounded".

During the phone interview with Business Insider, young Peskova lamented her inability to travel around the globe.

"I'm upset because I would like to travel and love other cultures," she reportedly said.

Since being sanctioned by the US government last week, Peskova's trips to places like New York City are temporarily off the cards.

Given her lack of involvement with Russia's war in Ukraine, Peskova said she didn't understand why she had been sanctioned at all.

"I was really surprised because it is weird to introduce sanctions on someone who is 24 years old and has nothing to do with the situation.

This isn't the first time a country's response has made travel difficult for Russians. Many Russian tourists were stranded in Thailand, unable to pay their bills or return home due to sanctions and cancelled flights.

Earlier this month around 6500 Russian tourists were reportedly trapped in popular seaside resort destinations after airlines stopped flying to Russia and several major credit card companies stopped Russian services.

Unlike these travellers, Peskova is likely missing far more expensive destinations like New York, Scotland and Paris.

Her income is unconfirmed but judging from the lavish lifestyle depicted on her Instagram, she doesn't go without.

Despite acknowledging her privilege, Peskova said she still had to work hard.

"I completely understand that I have more opportunities than others because of course I don't come from just a simple family," Peskova said, adding, "but, you know, without a brain you cannot transform these possibilities into something."