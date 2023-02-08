Cruise the Bay of Plenty with Kewpie Cruises. Photo / Getty Images

BOAT OF PLENTY

Cruise on Tauranga’s original cruise boat, Kewpie, a lovingly restored, 70-year-old New Zealand Kauri vessel, which takes Bay of Plenty visitors and residents to explore the harbour island of Matakana to relax on its beaches, fish, swim and picnic. Highlights during the cruise range from the Statue of Tangaroa and many islands, to the industrial infrastructure of the bustling port and, if you’re lucky, seasonal wildlife such as penguins and fur seals. A one-hour cruise costs $40pp. Children under the age of 12 cruise for free. There are longer cruises to choose from.

Contact: Kewpie Cruises, 021-605-965, ahoy@kewpiecruises.co.nz or kewpiecruises.co.nz

Do not disturb! QT Hotels have a cheeky promotion that hopes to satisfy visitors this February. PHoto / Supplied, QT Hotels and Resorts

SATISFACTION, GUARANTEED

It’s Valentine’s Day in a week’s time, so QT Hotels have come up with the cheeky mantra for February, “Long live the birds and the bees. Satisfaction, guaranteed.” QT Hotels & Resorts New Zealand are taking a new approach to wellness and amplifying the conversation around libido love. This month only, guests can book a Do Not Disturb room package for a night’s stay, sparkling wine with chocolate-dipped strawberries when checking in, Love Potion cocktails and No Ugly Libido tonics, plus guests will uncover all sorts of libido-lifting luxuries. The Do Not Disturb package is available at QT Auckland, QT Wellington and QT Queenstown.

Contact: QT Hotels, qthotels.com/offers/hotel/libido-love-at-qt/

Return to Phuket, Thailand. Photo / Getty Images

RETURN TO THAILAND

Return Air New Zealand flights to Thailand and eight nights in Phuket, staying in a superior room at Centara Karon Resort Phuket, are priced from $2069pp, for travel from Auckland, Wellington, or Christchurch. Daily breakfasts and private airport transfers are included. Book by February 12. Travel between July 22 and October 30.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or, for travel from Auckland, flightcentre.co.nz/product/16096808 ; from Wellington, flightcentre.co.nz/product/16096877 ; and flightcentre.co.nz/product/16096946 from Christchurch

Take a guided tour through the best of Spain and Portugal. Photo / Supplied, House of Travel

GUIDED IBERIA

Escape New Zealand’s wintery months of July and August, and join a guided walking tour, Treasures of Spain, Portugal and Morocco. Over 17 days, you’ll take in the sights, sounds and smells of Madrid’s Old Quarter, Lisbon’s Lower Town and the city’s finest square, the Terreiro do Paco. Journey to Gibraltar for a tour of St. Michael’s Cave, Marrakesh and the white-washed village of Alfarnatejo, then discover the oldest olive grove in the region. Priced from $5972pp, twin-share, selected departures are discounted by more than $1000pp. Flights from New Zealand are additional. Book By February 20.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or touring.houseoftravel.co.nz/Display/Treasures-of-Spain-Portugal-Morocco-Classic-Group/102883

Cook the Italian classics and eat your way through Tuscany. Photo / Getty Images

EAT THROUGH ITALY

Dip your utensils (and hands) into a gourmet cooking class, where you’ll learn to make three traditional Italian dishes, at a very special cooking-class kitchen in Florence. Priced from $3309pp, twin-share, you’ll spend three nights in a Prestige Room at Rivoli Boutique Hotel in the centre of Florence. This boutique hotel has a peaceful atmosphere of the Franciscan cloister, dating back to the 14th Century. Book by February 21. Stay between May 1 and June 30. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.