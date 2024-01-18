Nope Dogg: A Southwest flight attendant has found viral fame after mistaking a passenger for rapper Snoop Dogg. Photo / @timbo_231; Getty Images

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant has found viral fame after mistaking a passenger for rap star Snoop Dogg and asking for a selfie. Unfortunately for her, the VIP passenger was less Snoop Dogg, more catfish rapper.

The cousin of the celebrity look-a-like later posted a video exposing the ruse, amassing millions of views and attracting comments roasting the gullible cabin crew member.

“Maaannn these ppl taking pics with my cuzin coz they thought he look like Snoop Dogg,” wrote Timothy Graham.

“Ya’ll know I was instigating that s***.”

Yooooo I’m crying!!! This flight attendant thought she met snoop dogg on her flight 😭💀😂💀 pic.twitter.com/YP33fnsp4v — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 17, 2024

The clip showed a short flight attendant fawning over the tall passenger in sunglasses, who had boarded a flight to Fort Lauderdale in Florida.

“You make me feel short,” the smiling stewardess Chrissy Lofton can be heard saying as Graham agrees to take the pair’s picture.

She couldn’t wait to share her celebrity selfie to her Instagram.

“I had Snoop Dogg on my flight into Fort Lauderdale today. He is the sweetest,” read the caption, under which are hundreds of comments roasting the attendant for falling for the prank rapper.

“Chrissy sit down I gotta tell you something …” reads one.

“Nope, that is Snoop Cat,” wrote another.

“She looks so happy,” read a third comment, with a host of laughing emojis.

“Lady in the red jacket looking like she ready to risk it all for Snoop.”

In fairness to Chrissy, the similarity caused many viewers of the video to do a Snoop Dogg double-take.

Graham's Cousin goes by the name Dog Pound and the likeness to the rapper is uncanny. Photo / @Pound7498

Graham’s cousin does bear an uncanny resemblance to the “Doggystyle” rapper.

Going by the name “Dog Pound” online, he has an Instagram account dedicated to being a Snoop doppelganger.

Graham claims he never corrected the attendant, telling her she had mistaken the identity of the Dupe Dogg.

However, he later found the crewmember Chrissy on social media, defending her in the comments.

“Don’t be mean to our flight attendant she was so nice ppl!”

While she is now wise to the Snoop blooper, Chrissy is yet to delete the post.