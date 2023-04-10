Sparks flew out from under the plane as it landed in Dublin International Airport. Photo / File

A video has captured the dramatic moment sparks shot from a plane’s landing gear at Dublin International Airport in Ireland.

A “full emergency” was declared at the airport after the arrival of the Ryanair flight from Liverpool, England on Sunday afternoon, local time.

The fire brigade and ambulances were called to the Boeing 737 aircraft.

Dublin Airport confirmed passengers were able to disembark normally once given the all-clear from the fire services, but air traffic into the airport was restricted during the incident, delaying flights.

One person was treated for shock. There were no injuries reported.

Ryanair told the Irish Examiner in a statement that the flight “experienced a minor technical issue with its nose landing gear upon landing”.

“Passengers and crew disembarked normally and the aircraft will shortly be towed back to the hangar for further inspection by Ryanair engineers,” the airline said.

The @Ryanair flight #FR5542 from Liverpool had a wheel issue on landing @DublinAirport . It is stuck blocking the runway.

Buses have just arrived to take passengers off. Emergency services on scene#EIDHH #avgeek pic.twitter.com/94NaGurlbI — Michael Kelly (@Michaelkelly707) April 9, 2023

Video captured by Airports Live TV and uploaded to YouTube showed the sparks coming from a wheel under the nose of the plane while it flew across the runway.

Michael Kelly, an aviation photographer from Dublin, shared a photo on Twitter of what he said was the nose landing gear after the incident.

It appeared to show one tyre was completely missing while the other in the picture was damaged.

Dublin Airport said the south runway at the airport remained closed on Sunday night due to the emergency.