Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Travel

Do I really need a luggage tracker?

By Tamara Hinson
5 mins to read
Over the past few years, luggage trackers such as the AirTag have become increasingly popular with travellers around the globe. Do they truly live up to their claims? Photo / 123rf

Over the past few years, luggage trackers such as the AirTag have become increasingly popular with travellers around the globe. Do they truly live up to their claims? Photo / 123rf

Travel writer Tamara Hinson explains how the humble luggage tracker has transformed her travels.

I want to start by making something very clear. I’ve never been the type of person to thrust my

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Travel