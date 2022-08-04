Disney World visitors were stuck in the famous 'It's a Small World' ride for over an hour. Video / @hazeysmom22

A group of parents were stuck on a Disney World ride for more than an hour according to a hilarious TikTok that captured the event.

Disney World is a place of dreams, but families recently endured a nightmarish experience after they were trapped on the 'Its a Small World' ride.

Families were stuck on little boats for more than an hour while tiny robots sang the annoying song on repeat.

Typically, visitors ride scenic boats around a miniature canal decorated with animated dolls dressed in costumes from different cultures.

However, the ride came to a halt for more than an hour after one of the boats began sinking, according to a TikTok video shared by @hazeysmom22.

The user called the experience "torture".

"[Staff] didn't realise for like 45 mins, everyone was stuck on a boat so we sat there for about an hour stuck with the song on repeat!!"

Opened in the 1970s, the Disney World ride has gained a reputation for being one of the most annoying experiences.

"I have such a deep hatred of this ride after an incident in the CA park when I was 12. I'm 31 now," said one viewer.

Another said, "No joke, this legitimately happened to me when I was a kid in the late 80s! They never turned the music off, I can't hear that song without cringing!"

"My dad got stuck on this ride for hours when he went to Disney World for spring break in the early 70s," wrote another. "To this day, he can't stand to hear the song."

As unusual as the event sounds, this isn't even the first 'sinking incident' this year.



The park has had three rides sink in the last two years according to the New York Post.

Weeks earlier a guest was shown clambering out of a cart on the Splash Mountain ride after it started sinking.