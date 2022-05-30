Nicole DeLosReyes says she was told by theme park staff to leave or get a shirt. Photo / Screenshot

Nicole DeLosReyes says she was told by theme park staff to leave or get a shirt. Photo / Screenshot

A Disneyland visitor's embarrassing wardrobe malfunction has begun a debate about the Florida park's "dress-code" policy.



A woman claims that she was turned away at the turnstile of Orlando's Walt Disney World over what she was wearing.



On May 9 Nicole DeLosReyes was attending the theme park on a family trip for Mother's Day, reported Fox News the content creator claims she was stopped for violation of the park's dress code.



"Guys it happened. I got dress-coded at Disney, and I was told to leave or get a shirt," she told her TikTok channel, immediately after the incident. "Now we're getting a shirt."



Disney World's terms of service, published via its website, says the park "reserves the right" to deny admission to anyone not thought to be in "proper attire". However, these rules stress that there are few formalised rules on attire. The park says it takes a "common-sense" approach to attire, providing it is appropriate for a "casual, family-oriented" environment.



Posting her outfit to social media, DeLosReyes shared the white knot-front top with her 74-thousand followers.

While many sided with DeLosReyes, saying that the park was overstepping boundaries, some accused her of trying to get pulled up on purpose.

The term "dress-coding" was popularised recently by TikTokers. In a social media trend some visitors have been trying to get free clothing by turning up in outfits that deliberately flaunt the parks' rules.

Last year, social media star Amanda DiMeo shared a controversial travel tip which she claims earned her a free voucher to spend on clothing.

"I just got a $75 T-shirt just because I was wearing a shirt that was exposing my underboob a little bit," she continued. "So yeah, if you want free Disney shirts, that's the hack."

DeLosReyes said she was not trying to get a free shirt, and had not been offered any compensation to get new clothing.

"I didn't do it on purpose. I don't care for a free damn shirt I just wasted a cute fit," she replied in the comments.

She says she ended up returning to her hotel for a change of clothes and missing the morning at the park.

Disney did not comment on this specific incident. However Epcot and the other parks do provide a loose set of rules in their dress code, which can be

read online

.



Inappropriate clothing includes clothing that's "excessively torn," features "obscene language or graphics," or "exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment."



Apart from on special events and occasions, adults are not to wear fancy dress. Costume masks of any kind are not permitted. They do not want guests posing as cast members, bringing prop weapons, or concealing their identities.