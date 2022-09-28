Vancouver, British Colombia. Photo / Getty Images

TAKE THE Q TRAIN

The heart of Melbourne city has become particularly well-known for its street art, superb shopping, and myriad laneways rich in history with mosaic-tiled pathways, charming shop frontages and cafes. The new Holiday Inn Express Melbourne Little Collins is tucked down one of these narrow laneways – a slice of the contemporary among the historic. A three-night stay there comes with a three-hour heritage rail experience on the Q Train, with onboard dining. Priced from $599pp, twin-share, travel dates are between April 6 and 12 or April 15 and June 29. Book by the end of this month – September 30. Flights from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or houseoftravel.co.nz/hot-deals/deals/ast-mlb-2022-melbourne-sail-rail-cmpnz1409

All aboard Melbourne's Q Train. Photo / Visit Victoria

WOW AT WELLINGTON ZOO

If you're headed to the Capital for the World of WearableArt Show during the coming fortnight, put some exotic wildlife on your daytime activities list – the Wellington Zoo is offering WOW ticket holders a two for the price of one entry deal. The WOW Show is on from September 29 to October 16. The usual entry fee to the Zoo for one adult is $27. This two-for-one deal is valid for visitors aged 14 years and over.

Contact: Wellington Zoo, wellingtonzoo@wellingtonzoo.com or wellingtonzoo.com/things-to-do/events/

WOW ticket holders can check out Wellington Zoo. Photo / Supplied, Wellington NZ

DISCOVER VANCOUVER

Meander around Vancouver on one of your hotel's complimentary bicycles or shop up a storm on Robson St. Fairmont Waterfront Hotel is five-star accommodation nestled on Vancouver's harbour and boasts picturesque mountain views. Five nights in a Fairmont Room start at $1065pp, double share, for stays between this November 4th and March 31 next year. Book by October 12. Airfares from New Zealand can also be arranged.

Contact: Travel Associates, 0800 951 655 or travel-associates.co.nz/vancouvergetaway

GOLD COAST CITY

Surfers Paradise, might stretch along Australia's coastal beaches, but holidaying there isn't just about sand, sun and surf. This vibrant Gold Coast city is abundant in fabulous shopping, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and stylish accommodation options. A three-night coastal city-break in a Deluxe Room at the Gold Coast Novotel Surfers Paradise is priced from $379pp and comes with a bumper-sized package of bonus inclusions, such as shopping credits, passes to local activities and attractions, and a kids stay and breakfast for free deal. Book by September 30. Travel on selected dates by March 23 next year.

Contact: My Queensland, 0800 654 175 or myqueensland.co.nz

EXPLORE SINGAPORE

Explore the fascinating and spectacular Singapore while staying four nights in the four-star Quincy Hotel Singapore, which is just a stroll away from fashionable Orchard Rd and even closer to the Far East Plaza for high-end shopping. This is an accommodation and return Air New Zealand flights package, starting at $2359pp, twin-share. Breakfasts are included at the hotel, as is unlimited Wi-Fi and an evening cocktail. Book by October 5. Travel between February 3 and March 31.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or check out these links for your departure city, flightcentre.co.nz/singaporefromakl, flightcentre.co.nz/singaporefromwlg or flightcentre.co.nz/singaporefromchch