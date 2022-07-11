It might not be the country's biggest city but Christchurch runs with the biggest and best when it comes to cuisine, cocktails and the cafe scene.
From the CBD to the outer suburbs there are plenty of options to delight every palate in the Garden City, something to whet every whistle, something to suit every mood and satisfy even the most complex palate.
There's no Ponsonby Rd, there's no Cuba Street - but the eateries, cafes and bars on offer across Christchurch both in the central hospitality districts and the suburbs are gold class and each month it seems there's something new on the menu as the city continues to rebuild and revitalise.
This list is by no means exhaustive but certainly showcases some of the best of what Otautahi has to offer when it comes to brunches, beers, dinners, desserts and other treats to tantalise the taste buds.
FINE DINING
If you're a foodie or you just love something a little bit more fancy than your local for a meal, Christchurch has a raft of great dining spots. Two absolute must experience have to be the slow-roasted Ras el Hanout lamb shoulder at 5th Street and any of the delightful wine flights at Cellar Door
- 5th Street, Elgin St, Sydenham
- The Monday Room, High Street
- Twenty Seven Steps, New Regent Street
- Cellar Door, Christchurch Arts Centre
- Tussock Hill, Huntsbury Ave. Cashmere
CENTRAL CITY SUPERSTARS
What old school Cantabrians knew as The Strip came down in the 2011 quake but was
replaced with the equally vibrant dining district The Terrace where you will find a plethora of restaurants and bars serving everything you could want and a lot more.
Chiwahwah serves some of the best Mexican food I've had outside actual Mexico and Botanic offers a spectacular Lavish Lunch with scrummy food and bottomless prosecco over the weekend - great for a catch-up with mates.
Beyond The Terrace there are also great offerings including Earl which does a $25 pasta and wine night every Tuesday and the clever Bar Yoku sushi tacos and mouth-watering barbecue at Smokey T's both have to be on your Christchurch 'to do' list.
- Chiwahwah, The Terrace
- Zodiac. The Terrace
- Earl, Lichfield Street
- Bar Yoku, Welles Street
- Smokey T's, Cashel Street
- Botanic, The Terrace
- King of Snake, The Terrace
- Amazonita, The Terrace
- Sichuan Kitchen, St Asaph Street
- Mumbaiwala, Hereford Street
SUBURBAN GEMS
If you're after a great lunch or dinner in the suburbs you don't have to look far in Christchurch. Five-star dining is not just confined to the central city - some of the best plates can be found in the quieter areas.
You can never go wrong with The Birdwood's tortellini - a mouthwatering combo of confit chicken, pancetta, hazelnuts, pecorino and blue cheese sauce. Their woodfired pizzas are also out of this world.
And I highly recommend Penny Black Victorian Tearooms if you're after high tea experience - located within The Tannery it's an absolute delight.
- Moon Under Water, Somerfield Street, Somerfield
- Brigittes, Papanui Road, Merivale
- Scarborough Fare, Esplanade, Sumner
- Fush, The Runway, Wigram
- The Birdwood, Malcolm Avenue, Beckenham
- Meschino , Rutland Street, St Albans
- Kinji, Greers Road, Bryndwr
- Londo, Papanui Rd, Merivale
- Misceo, Clyde Road, Ilam
- Penny Black , The Tannery, Woolston
BEST BRUNCHES
One thing Christchurch is not short of is excellent brunch spots. My absolute favourite is Hello Sunday and the slow-cooked beef cheek hash is my personal recommendation and they do a top-notch mimosa to go alongside.
Little Poms is also a great time - thing eggs bene but with a delectable cheese scone as a base and Westend Stories have the most stunning cabinet food alongside their hearty and delicious menu.
- Hello Sunday, Elgin Street, Sydenham
- Dose Diner, Blenheim Rd, Riccarton
- Westend Stories, Cambridge Terrace
- Little Poms, Kilmore Street
- Black Betty, Madras Street
- Miro, Oxford Terrace
- Unknown Chapter, St Asaph Street
- Addington Coffee Co-op, Lincoln Rd, Addington
- Ilex cafe, Botanic Gardens
- Under The Red Verandah, Tancred Street, Linwood
- Lyttelton Coffee Company , London Street, Lyttelton
BEER LOVERS
There are plenty of local taverns around the traps in Christchurch and we're not short of an Irish bar serving Dublin's finest - but there's also a great array of places to get a decent craft brew or something a little bit off-piste.
Craft Embassy and Kaiser on The Terrace both have superb beer lists and their food goes down a treat - both do terrific fried chicken that works especially well with a cold brew.
Moon Under Water, listed above in the suburban gems section, are also famed for its craft beer offerings.
- Beers, Blenheim Rd, Riccarton
- Craft Embassy, The Terrace
- Kaiser Brew Garden, The Terrace
- Pomeroy's Pub, Kilmore Street
- Two Thumb Brewing, Colombo Street
- Cassels & Sons Brewing, The Tannery, Woolston
COCKTAIL CONNOISSEURS
Fancy a pre or post-dinner cocktail? Or just looking for a fab spot for drinks with friends?
There's certainly a lot on offer in the city area. OGB in Cathedral Square is always a go-to for me and The Last Word on New Regent is superb for a winter warmer - think steaming hot toddies in a variety of flavours and whisky tastings to heat up a chilly Canterbury night.
Rooftop bar Mr Brightside is always a great place to pull up a pew and have a quiet drink while you look out over the city.
And if you're into music, jazz club Fat Eddie's combines a raft of cocktails with regular live offerings.
- Kong, The Terrace
- OGB, Cathedral Square
- Gin Gin, New Regent Street
- The Last Word, New Regent Street
- Austin Club, High Street
- Mr Brightside, The Terrace
- The Dirtyland, Victoria Street
- Fat Eddies, The Terrace
OTAUTAHI INSTITUTIONS:
Are you really from Christchurch if you haven't been to all of these places at least 206 times?
They've survived the test of time, changing palates and trends and the 2011 quake and are still serving up the best food and drink in the country.
From insane Italian at Tutto Bene and Cafe Valentino to classic but classy fare are Aikmans and the famed Drexels all-day breakfast and Dimitri's souvlaki - there's something for everyone on this list of Christchurch food heroes.
- Aikmans, Papanui Rd, Merivale
- Dux Central, Lichfield Street
- Dimitiri's, Riverside Market and Riccarton Road
- Cafe Valentino, St Asaph Street
- Tutto Bene, Papanui Rd, Merivale
- At Tony's Japanese Restaurant, Riccarton Road and Waterman Place, Ferrymead
- Drexels, Rotherham Street, Riccarton
- Cook 'N' With Gas, Worcester Boulevard
MARKET VIBES
Christchurch and the wider Canterbury are not short of a market offering everything from fresh bread and produce, local cheese, tonics and concoctions, crafts and coffee.
The Christchurch Farmers Market at the Historic Riccarton House and Bush grounds and the Lyttelton Farmers Market are both amazing places to go on a Saturday morning and later in the evening, the Christchurch Night Markets at Bush Inn has the best selection of international foods you can imagine.
But there are also some permanent market-style setups around the place where you can dine, shop and wander.
Cafe Raeward in Harewood is nestled amid the bigger produce and specialty food store and similarly, the Mediterranean Food Company on Tuam Street has a cafe and pizzeria in the middle of its menagerie of Italian, French, Spanish, Greek, Turkish and Lebanese gourmet products.
- Little High Eatery, St Asaph Street
- Riverside Market, The Terrace
- The Tannery, Garlands Road, Woolston
- The Colombo, Colombo Street, Sydenham