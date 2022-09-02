Katy Perry christens world’s newest cruise ship, the Norwegian Prima in Iceland and then performs. The ship left Reykjavik today. Video / Grant Bradley

NCL's Norwegian Prima is the world's newest cruise ship, billed as a game-changer for the industry which is steaming back strongly around the world. Grant Bradley was aboard the ship last month [subs: August 2022] on an eight-day christening cruise from Iceland. Here's what he liked.

1.

The ship is a $1.4 billion statement. Weighing in at more than 142,000 tonnes, it's telling the world that the cruise industry is back. Cruising has recovered strongly around the world during the past 18 months and returns to New Zealand this summer.

To board Prima in Reykjavik (which has had more than 200 cruise ship visits this summer), crew and passengers must be vaccinated and there's an extensive health questionnaire, but as in most of the rest of the world, there are few masks seen and travel is as fun as it always was.

2.

The ship is billed as groundbreaking and you don't have to be on board long to agree. It has the essential theme-park-at-sea features — including a three-level go-kart track for families where you can hit 50km/h — but with plenty of refined and subtle touches.

At nearly 300m long and towering 16 floors, you will easily find the space that suits you. This was a cruise with no paying guests, rather it had on board 2500 travel industry reps, suppliers and journalists, so was not at the 3099 guest capacity. But NCL promises when it's full, Prima has far more open deck space for guests than its rivals.

It also has a higher crew to guest ratio. The Haven is Prima's exclusive and walled-off residences, "a ship within a ship" concept over eight decks on the rear third of the vessel, where there are rooms of up to 195sqm.

3.

Our balcony stateroom on deck 11 near the bow was a delightful refuge featuring art and neutral tones. It's bit past midway up the scale of 13 classes of accommodation, 21sq m with floor-to-ceiling doors leading to a 6sq m balcony, very clever storage, a roomy shower, comfortable queen bed and a couch.

We had a small fridge and with the ship being a brand new there are numerous USB and charging sockets all around the room. The balcony was a private haven.

4.

It's original. From the signature graffiti art stretching down its hull, to a sculpture garden displaying some of the ship's 4000 artworks curated by 350 artists and worth about $8m, this is a standout mass-market ship.

NCL deliberately avoided the "mega is better" approach to the size of the ship, instead investing in innovation and styling. The use of lighting, materials and textures wherever you look are interesting. You're constantly saying to yourself "they didn't need to do that", but for the aesthetic, you're pleased they did.

5.

Prima was the first major ship to be christened in Reykjavik — a brave move considering the weather in the northernmost northerly capital city on the edge of the Arctic Circle. It rarely gets three fine days in a row in late summer, but we did in what is an otherworldly bucket list destination.

The ship's godmother, Katy Perry, was there to christen the ship and belted out hits in a standout show before the ship left port, but guests were treated to an edgier, local performer the night before, Briet, at the striking Harpa cultural venue on Reykjavik's waterfront.

6.

The Italian-built ship is huge but not overwhelming. Finding your way around is easy enough, helped by touch screens at the many elevators. Look down at the carpet and you'll see arrows pointing to the front of the ship.

The app worked like a charm for booking excursions, but do get familiar with it before you sail, there's a lot to unpack. The tech is cutting edge, from a touch screen to leave instructions to housekeeping staff to good mid-Ocean Wi-Fi. Bridge-cam played through the big wall-mounted TV in our room.

A balcony stateroom aboard the Norwegian Prima. Photo / Grant Bradley

7.

There are 30 lounge and dining venues. You can happily chow down without paying any extra at five sprawling venues (Hudson's was our favourite with splendid table service). The speciality dining venues drew from countries around the world in distinctive spaces.

Portion sizes were sensible and many people signed up for a beverage package for the duration of the cruise. There's touch-screen ordering at the two food halls but otherwise the ever-obliging wait staff are on hand. There's a palpable sense staff are delighted to see you, with cruising returning to normal after many of them were off work for a year of more.

8.

On Prima, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, is a Tony-awarded show that traces the Queen of Disco's life. Its cast belted out the disco classics. There are live bands at other venues, the requisite casino (with a smoking section) and interactive game shows, including the over-the-op Price is Right where audience participation is welcome (sadly I was not a winner).

9.

Prima Speedway, the 420m long race cart track is a true thrill ride once you get the hang of it. You could be on land, until you sneak a glance to see the ocean racing by. One thrill I have still to enjoy is The Drop, billed as the world's first free-fall dry slide to be offered by a cruise line, a 10-deck plunge reaching more g-forces than an accelerating Formula 1 car.

There's a multitude of other experiences including the Galaxy Pavilion with 14 hyper-immersive simulators. There weren't many children on our christening cruise so it was hard to judge what queues would be like on regular voyage.

10.

The more traditional recreation facilities were excellent. The spacious Pulse Fitness Centre on deck 16 has a view similar to what the captain has, there are three pools, including two infinity pools, four hot tubs and a kids' aqua park. You can walk around the outside of the ship on Ocean Boulevard, a wonderful way to get a feel for the Prima and clock up the kilometres.

There's 4100sq m of open space, some fantastic outdoor venues and you'll clock up around 970 steps on your walk. If you need some pampering after that, the Mandara Spa (which you pay to enter) offers a full suite of treatments and has a two-level atrium style pool area with a waterfall.

NORWEGIAN PRIMADETAILS

After officially launching on September 3, Norwegian Prima is now sailing to Northern Europe from the Netherlands, Denmark and England, before making her way to the US.

She will then sail voyages to the Caribbean from New York City, Galveston, Texas, and Miami in October and November before settling into her homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida, and Galveston, Texas for the 2023 and 2024 cruise season.

A 10-day cruise from Iceland and Norway to London on Norwegian Prima in September 2024 starts from NZ$3805 per person (based on inside cabin) and include a beverage package, specialty dining package, Wi-Fi, shore excursion credit and third and fourth guests at a reduced rate.



ncl.com

