The former employee shared how her cruise ship had a jail and morgue on board, hidden away from guests. Photo / Unsplash

The former employee shared how her cruise ship had a jail and morgue on board, hidden away from guests. Photo / Unsplash

Most people know large cruise ships have a lot of crazy facilities on board, from gymms to swimming pools, casinos and sometimes cinemas.

However, one former cruise ship employee has revealed some of the rooms aboard that guests may never see.

The Australian woman, who operates under the handle @laurentalkssmack took to TikTok to share "creepy cruise ship secrets" many people don't know.

"There's some crazy stuff about cruise ships that you might not know about as a guest," she said.

"It's kind of creepy — so there's a morgue on board, there's a jail on board.

"When we worked on a cruise ship we actually saw a dead body getting wheeled out of the morgue.

"Obviously they had a cover over it but that in itself is so creepy."

The former employee said it was "so confronting" to the extent that it made her "not want to work on a cruise ship anymore".

"And then they also have a jail cell, so if anyone's doing anything wrong, they'll just lock them in there," she added

Another feature of the Carnival cruise ship she worked on that made her nervous was how it didn't have a deck 13.

"Carnival does not have a deck 13 because it's a superstitious thing," she said.

"Sorry but that's f**king weird. Like, we're on a cruise ship and you're making me feel like superstition comes into play?"

The video has gained almost 876,000 views and 258 comments as people shared their thoughts on the gruesome revelations.

"It's better to have a place to process grandma Ruth who had a heart attack at sea rather than having to go to land," commented one viewer.

"Idk just me I thought if someone died on board they would throw them off," another shared.

One person said superstition was so common, that many hospitals would not have an operating theatre number 13.

"If you're scared of superstitions and the number 13 don't come to Canada," another recommended, "we don't have a 13th floor in any apartment building."