Fifty-four additional “walk-up” sailings each week are launching on the Waiheke Island ferry service, from Monday, October 16, along with a daily service to Rangitoto Island. Fullers360 will then have the capacity to ferry around 12,000 to 20,000 passengers daily, across 326 services each week. And it’s also introducing a new service in November, called Waiheke Reserve, giving customers the ability to pre-book days in advance. In a drive to reduce queuing congestion synonymous with summer, Waiheke Reserve ferries will depart from a different pier, separate from the walk-up ferry service. The walk-up service Fullers360 prices start at $29.50pp return for off-peak ferries to Waiheke Island every day of the week. The Waiheke Reserve service is priced from $95pp return.
Contact: Fullers360, check out timetables and fares at fullers.co.nz
KIDS CRUISE QUEENSLAND FOR LESS
A Queensland cruise on board Quantum of the Seas is offering kids’ prices of $32-a-night for each child. Over seven nights, you’ll glide into Airlie Beach, Cairns, Brisbane and take in the scenery as you cruise by Willis Island. Priced from $1779pp for adults, add up to two children (aged 2-11 years) to your travelling party for a daily price of $32pp. Your room is an inside stateroom with virtual balcony. Book by October 31. Departure is Brisbane on March 8. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.
Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17858384
JAPAN FOR THE AGES
An ‘Unforgettable Japan’ 16-day tour begins in Tokyo and ends in Osaka, with breathtaking sights along the way. Priced from $4299pp, twin-share, highlights include ancient Kyoto, Kenrokuen Garden, Mount Fuji, the deer of Nara, Takayama old town and Unesco sites Shirakawa-go Village, Golden Pavilion and White Heron Castle. You’ll spend one night in an onsen hotel, dine on a traditional kaiseki dinner and ride on the shinkansen bullet train. Departures are available throughout 2024 and 2025.
Contact: Inspiring Vacations, 0800 475 025 or inspiringvacations.com/nz/japan-tours/tour-package/16-day-unforgettable-japan/34021
20th-CENTURY CALIFORNIA
Set within a 1909 Neoclassical landmark building in the prestigious Nob Hill neighbourhood of San Francisco, a Deluxe Room in The Ritz Carlton San Francisco is yours for four nights, priced from $2589pp, twin-share. Enjoy the hotel’s Coastal California cuisine and take in the city views while relaxing in the eighth-floor, private club. San Francisco’s cable cars stop right outside the hotel, too. Book by October 24 for travel next year between February 1 and 12 or between February 17 and March 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.
Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz
NEW CALEDONIA RENDEZVOUS
Nestled in the heart of Anse Vata, New Caledonia, the Ramada Hotel and Suites by Wyndham Noumea boasts exceptionally spacious rooms. A five-night package comes with return Aircalin flights, airport transfers at La Tontouta International Airport and 250MB of in-room Wi-Fi, daily. Priced from $1799pp, twin-share, book November 30. Travel from October 31 to December 10 or from February 13 and March 31 next year.
Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/ramada