Book ahead for your weekender ferry to Waiheke.

BOOK A HAURAKI ADVENTURE

Fifty-four additional “walk-up” sailings each week are launching on the Waiheke Island ferry service, from Monday, October 16, along with a daily service to Rangitoto Island. Fullers360 will then have the capacity to ferry around 12,000 to 20,000 passengers daily, across 326 services each week. And it’s also introducing a new service in November, called Waiheke Reserve, giving customers the ability to pre-book days in advance. In a drive to reduce queuing congestion synonymous with summer, Waiheke Reserve ferries will depart from a different pier, separate from the walk-up ferry service. The walk-up service Fullers360 prices start at $29.50pp return for off-peak ferries to Waiheke Island every day of the week. The Waiheke Reserve service is priced from $95pp return.

Contact: Fullers360, check out timetables and fares at fullers.co.nz

Bumper cars aboard the Quantum of the Seas.

KIDS CRUISE QUEENSLAND FOR LESS

A Queensland cruise on board Quantum of the Seas is offering kids’ prices of $32-a-night for each child. Over seven nights, you’ll glide into Airlie Beach, Cairns, Brisbane and take in the scenery as you cruise by Willis Island. Priced from $1779pp for adults, add up to two children (aged 2-11 years) to your travelling party for a daily price of $32pp. Your room is an inside stateroom with virtual balcony. Book by October 31. Departure is Brisbane on March 8. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Flight Centre, 0800 427 555 or flightcentre.co.nz/product/17858384

Miyajima Island's floating Torii gate in 'Unforgettable Japan'.

JAPAN FOR THE AGES

An ‘Unforgettable Japan’ 16-day tour begins in Tokyo and ends in Osaka, with breathtaking sights along the way. Priced from $4299pp, twin-share, highlights include ancient Kyoto, Kenrokuen Garden, Mount Fuji, the deer of Nara, Takayama old town and Unesco sites Shirakawa-go Village, Golden Pavilion and White Heron Castle. You’ll spend one night in an onsen hotel, dine on a traditional kaiseki dinner and ride on the shinkansen bullet train. Departures are available throughout 2024 and 2025.

Contact: Inspiring Vacations, 0800 475 025 or inspiringvacations.com/nz/japan-tours/tour-package/16-day-unforgettable-japan/34021

San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge is part of California's 20th-century highlights.

20th-CENTURY CALIFORNIA

Set within a 1909 Neoclassical landmark building in the prestigious Nob Hill neighbourhood of San Francisco, a Deluxe Room in The Ritz Carlton San Francisco is yours for four nights, priced from $2589pp, twin-share. Enjoy the hotel’s Coastal California cuisine and take in the city views while relaxing in the eighth-floor, private club. San Francisco’s cable cars stop right outside the hotel, too. Book by October 24 for travel next year between February 1 and 12 or between February 17 and March 31. Airfares from New Zealand are additional.

Contact: Travel Associates, phone 0800 951 655 or visit travel-associates.co.nz

The Ramada Hotel New Caledonia, in the heart of Anse Vata.

NEW CALEDONIA RENDEZVOUS

Nestled in the heart of Anse Vata, New Caledonia, the Ramada Hotel and Suites by Wyndham Noumea boasts exceptionally spacious rooms. A five-night package comes with return Aircalin flights, airport transfers at La Tontouta International Airport and 250MB of in-room Wi-Fi, daily. Priced from $1799pp, twin-share, book November 30. Travel from October 31 to December 10 or from February 13 and March 31 next year.

Contact: House of Travel, 0800 713 715 or hot.co.nz/ramada