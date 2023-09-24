Cunard's Queen Elizabeth cruise liner. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealander Amanda McLaren is the only child of Bruce McLaren, founder of McLaren Racing. Next year, Cunard will host Amanda on Queen Elizabeth for its Sporting Greats and Wellness Voyage departing February 13.

As well as being the daughter of New Zealander Bruce McLaren, I am also the Brand Ambassador for McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing. Next year, I will be on board Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth cruise ship for seven days from February 13 –20. During this time, I will be doing a presentation for guests and participating in a panel discussion as part of Cunard’s inaugural Sporting Greats and Wellness Voyage.

New Zealander Amanda McLaren is the only child of Bruce McLaren, founder of McLaren Racing. Photo / Supplied

Passengers can look forward to a wonderful opportunity to celebrate some of the Southern Hemisphere’s most popular sports stars and to learn more about my father’s racing career as well as visiting some exciting and interesting places along the way. Plus, I will be interacting with Cunard passengers at every opportunity during our voyage.

The Queen Elizabeth Ocean Liner operated by Cunard Lines. Photo / supplied

I am most looking forward to sharing the story of my father and McLaren from him being a young boy in Auckland, with a crippling disease, through to the global brand that McLaren is today.

Cunard's Queen Elizabeth ship has a reputation for luxury and refinement. Photo / Justin Mackintosh

Having sporting greats as part of the Cunard Sporting Greats package enables them to share their stories, not only to entertain guests but also to create awareness and inspire them with their achievements.

My husband and I love cruising and have been fortunate to have sailed on a number of voyages including around the world in 2020. What we enjoy the most are the beautiful ships, the exciting and interesting places we visit and the wonderful people we meet on the way. Each cruise we do leaves us with treasured memories and lifelong friends.

