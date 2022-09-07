Get the grandchildren involved in the planning to make sure your cruise holiday is smooth sailing. Photo / Getty Images

It's no wonder grandparents can't get enough of cruising with their grandchildren. It is possible to visit multiple cities – or even multiple countries – affordably and with ease plus you only have to unpack once. Whether you cruise close to home or head overseas, you're sure to have a great trip.

Australia and New Zealand cruises are smooth sailing as there is no need to learn a new language. Cruising in Europe is a great way to experience several different countries in the one trip and offers peace of mind for grandparents who may be apprehensive about visiting far-flung destinations with kids in tow.

English-speaking cruise staff, familiar onboard cuisine and sleeping in the same comfortable "floating hotel" each night is the perfect way to soften any culture shock. Someone else takes care of the cooking and cleaning, and you can even enjoy a night or two "off duty" while your grandkids have fun at the kids club.

If you're thinking about taking your first cruise with your grandkids – or dreaming about going on another – this comprehensive guide provides plenty of information and inspiration.

Where to go

Deciding where to cruise with grandchildren is usually dictated by two main things: your budget and how old your grandkids are. South Pacific cruises are affordable and tend to be a hit with kids of all ages. New Zealand has activities like jetboating that appeal to tweens and teens.

Ports such as Kusadasi in Turkey, home to the sprawling Ephesus site, let kids engage with history in an active, hands-on way. Young children may not have the patience and stamina for long day tours (and you may not either), so try to avoid itineraries with ports that involve long drives to the city and popular tourist sites.

When to book

If you are planning on cruising during the school holidays, it's a good idea to book sooner rather than later. Although it's possible to pick up last-minute deals, you'll usually get a better price by booking early.

Family-friendly lines often sell out well in advance during the school holidays so don't leave it too late. Some lines such as Royal Caribbean and P&O Cruises offer Kids Cruise Free deals that are usually valid during the school holidays. Sign up to cruise line mailing lists so you don't miss out on these special deals.

Things to do onboard

Cruising with grandchildren offers the perfect mix of spending time together and apart, with plenty of onboard facilities available to ensure you all have fun. The youth programmes on cruise ships aren't just for little kids, with age-appropriate hang-out spaces and activities available for up to 17-year-olds.

There are things you can enjoy together as well, such as mini-golf on the upper deck, trivia games, or watching a movie while you bob around in the pool. Don't rule out trying a few of the more adventurous onboard activities too. Many such as the zipline on P&O Cruises and the iFly skydiving simulator and bumper cars on Royal Caribbean ships are suitable for most ages and abilities.

Having fun onshore

Organised ship's tours are generally aimed at older adults and most kids quickly get tired of waiting for an entire busload of passengers to catch up during walking tours and other activities. It can be better (and more affordable) to arrange your own activities in port.

Get your grandkids involved in the planning process so they have a say about what to see and do on your cruise. If you don't want to hand over full control, provide two activity options at each port and let them choose their favourite.

Doing the paperwork

Anyone who is not the parent or legal guardian of any child travelling with them is usually required to present on boarding a notarised letter signed by at least one of the child's parents. This is just a formality but it's an important one if you want to board your ship without problems. Check your cruise line's website for detailed information on what documentation you need to present at the pier.

Before you leave home

Whether your grandkids are tots or teens, setting a few ground rules before leaving home will help to avoid misunderstandings that could spoil the holiday mood. Are your grandchildren allowed to have friends back to the cabin? Can they join their kid's club friends for dinner sometimes?

If their parents are usually strict about things like set bedtimes and eating dinner as a family, relaxing the rules a little is worth considering on a cruise. After all, you are on holiday.

5 CRUISE LINES YOU AND YOUR GRANDKIDS WILL LOVE

Carnival Cruise Lines

This affordable family-friendly line offers plenty of entertainment for youngsters and the young at heart with fabulous waterslides and a waterpark for younger kids, dance lessons, pool games, plus the fun of singing and dancing waiters in the main dining room every night.

carnival.com.au

Celebrity Cruises

With an excellent activity programme divided into age-appropriate groups, spacious cabins across all room categories and staff that go out of their way to make kids feel welcome, your grandkids will enjoy this casually stylish cruise experience as much as you do.

celebritycruises.com

Royal Caribbean

Your grandkids might need a holiday after their holiday on Royal Caribbean with activities such as ice skating, bumper cars, onboard surfing and iFly skydiving included in the fare. For something less adventurous, enjoy the 360-degree views from the North Star viewing capsule.

royalcaribbean.com.au

P&O Cruises

Upbeat and playful with a sophisticated sense of fun, P&O offers excellent value. Some ships in the fleet have kiddie waterslides, others have a teen club with VR gaming or a private pool area. Choose a ship based on the age of your grandchildren and get ready for fun.

pocruises.com.au

Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises' ships offer enough luxury for discerning grandparents and enough fun to keep kids of all ages entertained at the Discovery Channel themed kids club. You can also catch a movie under the stars with complimentary popcorn or enjoy a meal together in the main dining room.

princess.com.au