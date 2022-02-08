The Art Deco Festival Napier 2022 is going ahead. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Resilience is something you'll find by the bucket-load in Hawke's Bay. If 1931's massive earthquake wasn't enough to rattle the region's stoic disposition, you can guarantee a shift to Covid-19 red light setting wouldn't deter its perpetual vigour.

We know diary inclusions since 2020 have been little more than optimistic scribbles - swiftly followed by a predictable strike-through, but for once we have good news: schedule in The Art Deco Festival Napier for 2022 because it's officially happening from February 16 to 20.

For all those already donning a flapper dress, there's an event to suit every festival-goer. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Under current restrictions, it would be easy to presume the inevitability of a nationwide cancellation of all large events, but with days until Napier's annual Art Deco festival, and a red light quite literally stopping progress in its tracks, you'll be pleased to hear all is not lost – the festival is going ahead.

Indeed, a large number of events have been forced off the run list, notably those that attract more than 100 attendees or can't accommodate social-distancing regulations; the larger public events such as the parade and street party are postponed until next year, but there are still more than 50 events taking place. Eight are brand new, all designed to work within the red-light framework.

For all those who have already stepped half a leg into a flapper dress, you'll find an event to suit every style of festival-goer. Check out artdecofestival.co.nz/proceeding-events for the full list, or if you'd like to see which events have been cancelled, visit artdecofestival.co.nz/cancelled-events-2

The Art Deco Festival Napier in full swing in 2019. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

In light of recent Covid-19 traffic light changes and every question that follows suit, Travel reached out to Greg Howie, festival director of this year's Art Deco Festival Napier for a lowdown on the committee's swift response to red-light status: what this means for those attending, the impact it's had on scheduling, and most importantly, what fun can be had at The Art Deco Festival Napier 2022.



How has the festival adapted to the red-light status change?

When the traffic light system was introduced, we made a plan for how the festival would operate in each of the three settings. So, when New Zealand moved into the red setting in January, we were prepared. We have had incredible support from our sponsors, venues, suppliers, along with our associated and independent event producers, to reconfirm their involvement. While there are events that are unable to go ahead in red and will be refunded, we are delighted that more than 50 events in the festival programme can still proceed, along with a number of new and redesigned events.

What precautions will be implemented to adhere to red-light setting?

Now New Zealand has moved into the red setting, the festival has been reimagined in order to comply with the Government's guidelines and recommendations.

Our redesigned programme will contain only events that can operate with a limit of 100 people in controlled venues. We have cancelled all large-scale free events, including the Vintage Car Parade and the concerts in the Sound Shell. We have also cancelled all large-scale ticketed events.

We take the health and welfare of our people, festival goers and the wider community very seriously, and will be closely following the Ministry of Health for advice. We encourage all our patrons to do the same. All attendees are advised not to go to the event if they are feeling unwell, awaiting the results of a Covid-19 test, or have been advised to isolate as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Do attendees require a vaccine pass?

All attendees at festival events will be required to show that they have a valid vaccination pass - this is a condition of entry for each of the events in the programme. In addition, all will be required to scan in using the Covid-19 tracer app, or the paper sign-in registers. We will have both QR codes and sign-in registers available at each of the venues.

Expect just as much pomp, colour and joie de vivre at this year's festival as every other. Photo / Kirsten Simcox

Why is it important, now more than ever, for people to attend and support the Art Deco Festival?

The iconic Art Deco Festival Napier provides significant social and economic benefits to the community while celebrating the Art Deco treasures that are the very essence of our beautiful city. And while the past 12 months have been challenging, to say the least, we hope that those who can support the 2022 festival come along and do so.

What makes this year's Art Deco Festival a must-do?

The Art Deco Festival Napier, hosted by the Art Deco Trust, is one of New Zealand's largest, most iconic events. This unique festival is recognised nationally and internationally as a bucket-list event. It's also an important commemoration, which acknowledges the courage and determination of a community that rose out of the rubble and ashes to imagine and create the very special Art Deco city we all call home today.



What are the unmissable activities and events at the reimagined festival?

Alice in Wonderland at the Centennial Gardens is a must-do for the whole family. The Radio Play events at The Old Church are always festival favourites. The Festival Garden Bar situated on the Marine Parade Waterfront will be a fantastic place to enjoy a cold beverage and some delicious catering while listening to the best in Art Deco entertainment. Lastly, the Capital City Big Band is performing two concerts on Friday, February 18, at the MTG, which will be quite the spectacle.

Albeit smaller in scale than previous years, we have no doubt the 2022 celebrations will deliver as much pomp, colour and joie de vivre as every other year. Muted, yes, but only in size, not enthusiasm.

The Art Deco Festival Napier tickets are on sale at artdecofestival.co.nz/events

