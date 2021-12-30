Covid 19 coronavirus: Woman tests positive mid-flight, isolates for five hours in plane bathroom

Marisa Fotieo spent about five hours voluntarily isolated in the plane bathroom. Photo / TikTok

A woman who took a Covid test during a flight and got a positive result spent five hours voluntarily self-isolating in the aircraft's bathroom.

The woman was on an Icelandair flight from Chicago to Reykjavik a few days before Christmas when she tested positive for the virus.

"Shout out to @Icelandair for my VIP quarantine quarters," she wrote on TikTok, alongside a video that has now been viewed millions of times, showing her in the small airplane bathroom.

In an interview with the NBC, Marisa Fotieo, from Michigan, described it as "a crazy experience".

She recalled how her throat started hurting during the flight and, since she had bought some rapid test kits, she took a test in the bathroom.

"I just took my rapid test and I brought it into the bathroom, and within what felt like two seconds there were two lines (indicating a positive test)," Fotieo said.

It was then that she decided it would be safer for her fellow passengers if she stayed in the crammed bathroom for the rest of the flight, which was still about five hours from its destination.

She shared the experience with her TikTok followers. Photo / TikTok

"There's 150 people on the flight, and my biggest fear was giving it to them," she said.

She credited flight attendant Ragnhildur "Rocky" Eiríksdóttir with helping her stay somewhat comfortable in her quarantine spot.

"She made sure I had everything I needed for the next five hours from food to drinks and constantly checked on me assuring me I would be all right," she told the NBC.

Fotieo then had to isolate again on arrival in Iceland and the flight attendant stayed in touch to make sure she was safe through it all, even sending her flowers and a small Christmas tree with lights.

"It was so heartfelt, and she's just an angel," she said.